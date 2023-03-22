Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): 3i Infotech on Wednesday said it has won a bid for the provision of annual maintenance contract to various government offices.

In a statement released by the company on Wednesday, it said it won a bid for the "National Competitive Bidding for provision of AMC for servers, storage, network devices, computers, printers, UPS etc. at Kar Bhawan Data Center, Disaster Recovery site at NIC Hyderabad and Remote Offices of the Commissionerate of Taxes, Directorate of Accounts Treasuries and Directorate of Pension."

Also Read | Hunter-Tootega Nahi Todega Review: Suniel Shetty Murder Mystery Is Too Convoluted And Ineffective (LatestLY Exclusive).

These were commissioned by the Commissioner and Secretary Finance Department & Project Director, ASPIRe, Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System (AS-CFMS).

The accepted contract value is Rs 7,48,55,282.40 and it is for a period of three years.

Also Read | India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioTV: Get Live TV Telecast of IND vs AUS Cricket Match on Star Sports With Time in IST.

Thompson P Gnanam, Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer said, "This contract validates our focus and strength in working with governmental bodies in India. Our Multi-Vendor Services contract for 3 years will further establish 3i infotech as a reliable partner in the nation's digital transformation journey at various stages of its maturity and requirements."

Gnanam said the company looks forward to delivering to and exceeding the expectations of the AS-CFMS, the Assam Society for Comprehensive Financial Management System and ASPIRe, its World Bank-funded project.

3i Infotech is headquartered in Mumbai, India, since its inception in 1993. 3i Infotech said it has been committed to driving business value across multiple industry verticals. According to 3i Infotech, today, it has emerged as a leading name in propelling the current wave of digital transformation initiatives, with deep domain expertise across banking financial service and insurance (BFSI), health care, manufacturing, education, telecom, media and entertainment, retail and government sectors.

The company has over 5,600 employees in 30 offices, 15 countries and across four continents. With a digital and cloud-first approach, and a range of IT services and solutions encompassing fifth-generation mobile system (5G) in Edge Computing, Cognitive AI/ML, Data Science and Analytics and Blockchain, the company said it has successfully transformed business operations of over 1,200 customers across 50 countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)