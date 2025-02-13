PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 13: The third edition of the Federal Bank Kochi Marathon, organized by Cleosportz, witnessed an overwhelming response as Eight thousands of runners participated in the event held at Marine Drive, Kochi. With a strong emphasis on sustainability and the circular economy, the marathon aligned with Kerala's vision for a clean and green future.

The marathon featured four major categories, including the Full Marathon (42.195 km), the Half Marathon (21.097 km), the 10 km Competitive Run, and the 3 km Green Run, which promoted environmental awareness. A special category was introduced for differently-abled participants, ensuring inclusivity in the event.

The Men's Full Marathon saw Abhishek Soni securing first place with a time of 2 hours 33 minutes 38 seconds, followed by Kamalakar Laxman Deshmukh and Ramesh Chandra in second and third positions, respectively. In the Women's Full Marathon, Shyamali Singh clinched victory in 3 hours 10 minutes 59 seconds, while Maripalli Uma and Sakshi Anand Kasbe took the next two spots.

The Half Marathon witnessed a competitive race, with Manoj R.S. from Thiruvananthapuram finishing first in 1 hour 12 minutes 38 seconds. Vishnu K.K. from Kozhikode secured second place, and Bhuvan Chandra Suyal finished third. In the women's category, Supriya B. from Thrissur claimed victory with a time of 1 hour 45 minutes 8 seconds, followed by Gayathri G. from Palakkad and Bismy Augustine from Kochi.

In the 10 km race, Manu M. emerged as the champion with a time of 31 minutes 44 seconds. Alex S. finished second, while Manoj secured third place. In the women's division, Anumol Thampi took first place with 39 minutes 9 seconds, followed by Jinsi G. and Gowri G.

The marathon commenced at 4 AM from Marine Drive Shanmukham Road and was flagged off by Federal Bank Chief Marketing Officer M.V.S. Murthy, Olympian Gopi Thonakkal, Dr. Vimal Koshy Thomas, Race Director Olympian Anand Menezes, and Cleosportz Directors Byju Paul, Anish Paul, and Sabari Nair. The award ceremony was graced by High Court Judge Justice Devan Ramachandran as the chief guest, alongside dignitaries such as Member of Parliament Hibi Eden, Coast Guard DIG N. Ravi, Federal Bank Executive Director Shalini Warrier, Federal Bank CFO Venkataraman Venkateswaran, and Marathon Goodwill Ambassador Prachi Tehlan. Please Visit for More Information: https://www.kochimarathon.in/.

