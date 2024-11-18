VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 18: 3SC, a leader in supply chain analytics, has been recognized as a Notable Vendor in Gartner®'s 2024 Asia/Pacific Context: Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions. 3SC believes this acknowledgment highlights its commitment to delivering AI-ML-powered planning solutions that foster agility, resilience, and sustainability.

With its Integrated Business Planning (IBP) suite, 3SC provides an intelligent and comprehensive solution encompassing demand and supply planning, financial analysis and reporting, and advanced decision intelligence. Powered by advanced AI-ML technology, these tools enable clients across diverse sectors to rapidly adapt to market dynamics and optimize operations, aligning with the ever-increasing demand for digital transformation in the Asia/Pacific region.

"To us, this recognition in the Gartner Asia/Pacific Context Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions reflects our commitment to innovation and measurable customer value," said Mr. Lalit Das, Founder and CEO of 3SC. "Our end-to-end AI-powered platform, SCAI, empowers businesses to mitigate operational risks, enhance sustainability, and achieve long-term profitability."

Additionally, 3SC's SCAI Platform features key modules, including resilience and sustainability-focused applications and Enterprise Data Hub. Together, they empower organizations to optimize operations, reduce working capital investments by over 20%, and cut annual carbon emissions by 10%, aligning with global sustainability goals.

With over 110 use cases deployed across 75+ global customers in sectors such as consumer goods, healthcare, and industrial, 3SC's comprehensive solutions have driven impressive results. Clients report a 20% increase in delivery speed, reduced inventory holding costs, and improved customer satisfaction, supporting cash flow and operational efficiency.

The Gartner Asia/Pacific Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions will help supply chain technology leaders when evaluating and selecting the most suitable software vendors in the Asia/Pacific region. With the Asia/Pacific supply chain planning solutions market expected to grow at a 20.3% CAGR, reaching $2.6 billion by 2028, 3SC believes it is well-positioned to meet this forecasted demand and is confident in its ability to support businesses in achieving their goals.

Beyond technology, 3SC fosters a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Recognized as a Great Place to Work and a DEI Alliance member, 3SC's people-focused approach supports its leadership in global supply chain innovation. "We believe this recognition in Gartner's 2024 Asia/Pacific Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions underscores 3SC's commitment to providing intelligent, scalable solutions that support global supply chain resilience and efficiency."

