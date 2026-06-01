Business News | 4 Lakh Indians Are Building Yoga as a Daily Habit, Now Backed by MDNIY, Ministry of Ayush and Habuild

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 1: Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of Ayush, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Habuild, India's first habit-building platform to launch a nationwide digital yoga initiative in the lead-up to the International Day of Yoga 2026. This collaboration aims to encourage citizens across the country to adopt yoga as a simple daily practice through structured and accessible online programmes.

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As part of the yoga 365 initiative, Habuild and MDNIY, Ministry of Ayush rolled out a large-scale digital yoga movement (in March 2026) leading up to June 21, 2026, with the objective of encouraging people to practise yoga consistently every day for 100 days. The initiative has already seen participation from over 4 lakh active participants from 130+ countries and every Indian state and Union Territory and is expected to grow multifolds until June 21.

The initiative introduces participants to simple yoga practices that can be integrated into everyday life via the Youtube channel of the Ministry of Ayush. The guided sessions are led by Saurabh Bothra, Co-Founder and Yoga Instructor of Habuild, whose approach to yoga focuses on habit formation, mindful movement, and building sustainable wellness routines rather than short-term fitness goals. The format has been designed to ensure that everyone can comfortably participate and gradually build a consistent yoga practice.

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The initiative reflects a shared vision between MDNIY, Ministry of Ayush and Habuild to expand the reach of yoga through digital platforms while strengthening the culture of preventive healthcare in India.

Commenting on the initiative, Saurabh Bothra, Co-founder, Habuild, said, "Yoga becomes transformative when it moves from an occasional activity to a quiet daily discipline. India has always had a deep cultural relationship with yoga, yet modern lifestyles often make it difficult for people to stay consistent. Through this collaboration with MDNIY, Ministry of Ayush, we hope to create a simple pathway for people to begin and sustain that relationship again. When millions of people practise even a few minutes of yoga every day, the impact extends far beyond individual wellbeing and begins to shape a healthier society."

Over the years, global observance of International Yoga Day on June 21 has helped introduce yoga to millions of people across the world. The new digital initiative seeks to deepen that engagement within India by encouraging people to move beyond symbolic participation and experience yoga as a consistent part of everyday living.

For Free Yoga until June 21, register here - moa.habit.yoga or call on the toll-free 1800-315-2008.

Link to Message from Sh. Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush in India - www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqezzyXjfkU

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