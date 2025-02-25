World Brand Affairs Honors India's 40 Under 40 Leaders of 2025 - Shaping the Future Across Industries

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 25: World Brand Affairs unveils the 40 Under 40 India Leaders 2025, a distinguished group of rising stars who are reshaping the future of business. These individuals are not only leading with innovation and expertise but are also driving change in their industries, from technology and finance to healthcare, sustainability, and beyond.

In this prestigious list, those who have gone above and beyond to shape their organizations, foster growth, and pave the way for success in a rapidly evolving global landscape are recognized. Their dedication, creativity, and vision make them stand out as pioneers--individuals whose influence will continue to resonate for years to come. As they rise in their respective fields, these 40 leaders are already leaving an indelible mark on the business world.

1. Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder of Zerodha

2. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor

3. Neeraj Gupta, CEO of Policy Bazaar, UAE

4. Talamanchi Sai Yaswanth Reddy, AI Leader, Director at Data Science, Manpowergroup

5. Janaki Pulaparthi, Founder & CEO of Akin Analytics

6. Dr. Kirthiga M, Founder & Managing Director of Microsmiles Dental Care Pvt Ltd

7. Nitika Sinha, Senior Manager- Talent Acquisition at Infogain

8. Ankur Kumar, Founder and MD of Brainyflock Pvt Ltd

9. Amey Ashutosh Rahalkar, Founder at Valence Infracon

10. Khushbu Davda, CEO & Co Founder of Studio Emergence

11. Prashant Gawali, Partner at Lex Chambers

12. Manya Baranwal, Founder & Chairperson of Morphedo Technologies Pvt Ltd.

13. Debashish Chatterjee , Full stack Management Consultant at iGaming & Gaming Industry

14. Ashwin Pagare, Head of Alliances & Channels -India & South Asia at Alteryx

15. Monish Salhotra, Senior Director at Compunnel Inc. USA

16. Payal Jain, Founder & Director of Boss Network

17. Shraddha Bhanushali, Vice President - L&D at Torus Skillforce

18. Mubarakka Lokhandwala, Executive Director at M M L Global Advisory

19. Swati Bala, Corporate Communications, Light & Wonder

20. Krunal Veera, Founder of The Board Game Co

21. Yashkirti Jain, Director of Sharad Advertising Pvt Ltd

22. M S Akshar, Founder & CEO of Hasiru Farms

23. Muskan Singh, Marketing Director at Tanla Platforms

24. Sonam Bhagat, Founder at Vgyr Media & Vgyr News

25. Manika Malik, Vice President at Tribes Communications

26. Dr. Bibin Pal Anto Chittilappilly, Manager RWE & MCE

27. Anuj Tiwari, Founder & CEO at Innovit Technologies

28. Aneesh Mitra, President at Strategic Marketing Solutions and Research Centre

29. Dr. Sanjay Bhoi, Founder- Director at Shrekala Ayurveda - Bhumisatva - Sanjay Uvaach

30. Jojo Acharya, Senior People Analytics Specialist for Zone - Asia Oceania Africa Nestle Business Services

31. Dr.Sandeep N Setty, Financial Advisor at Marvella Global Financial Services

32. Gaurav Bajaj, CEO and Founder of Best Property Deals

33. Saurabh Dhall, Founder of Inbox Matters Digital

34. Prajakta Sahastrabudhe, VP Sales at Zoom Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd

35. Ashish Sethi, Head - Marketing, Events, & IPs, Alliances & Partnerships, Conde Nast India

36. Keshav Biyani, CEO & Co Founder of The Good Bug

37. Pranab Prabhakaran Nair, General Manager at A.P. Moller - Maersk

38. Dheeraj Tiwari, Director of Bluewater IT Solutions

39. Faustin Missier, Business Head at Vedam Records and Independent Music Supervisor

40. Pratik Anjay, Director of Data Science & AI at SBER Bank

Their accomplishments are recognized, and the impact of their leadership is expected to drive progress, inspire innovation, and motivate the next generation of leaders.

