Business News | 40 Under 40 India Leaders 2026: Shaping the Future

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New Delhi [India], June 1: As India continues to emerge as a global hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, 40 Under 40 India Leaders 2026, powered by World Brand Affairs, celebrates the achievements of young leaders who are transforming industries with their vision, creativity, and leadership. This recognition highlights individuals under 40 who are creating lasting impact and setting new standards of success in the modern business world.

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In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, young leaders are playing a crucial role in driving transformation across sectors including technology, healthcare, finance, education, media, marketing, manufacturing, and social impact. The leaders featured in this list have showcased remarkable determination, strategic thinking, and the ability to create meaningful change while setting new benchmarks of excellence in their respective fields.

Representing the best of emerging leadership, these accomplished professionals and entrepreneurs have made a significant impact through innovation, strategic thinking, and dedication to excellence. Their achievements reflect the evolving landscape of modern leadership and the promising future being shaped by the next generation of changemakers.

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* Kaviya Maran, CEO of the Sunrisers Hyderabad

* Anchit Nayar, Executive Director, Nykaa

* Abhishek Chandrashekar, Founder and Managing Director at KC Group

* Pradheep Manivel, Senior Group Vice President at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

* Manish Kumar Jain, Founder and CEO of HNCO Organic Pvt. Ltd.

* Ashish Saxena, Head HRBP at Aerolam Insulations Private Limited

* Rhythm Jain, Founder at PP Minerals, Nanda Group

* Vidhi Shah, Founder at Flying Pencil

* Charrukh Goyal, Director at TRB Group

* Divyansh Aggarwal, Director at TRB Group

* Hrushikesh, Founder & CEO at SBS Water & Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd.

* Manish Behera, Founder at Markait Private Limited

* Evangeline, Founder & CEO at Enhub.ai

* Heershil, Senior Leader, Product Design

* Vrinda Singh Chauhan, Founder & CEO at Paperwiff & Zariya

* Bhanu Kishore Surnilla, Founder and Advisor at ReyMould

* Anurag Chaudhari, Head of Product - AI Platform at Flipkart

* Dr. Shashank Jitendra Trivedi, Bariatric Surgeon at GBH American Hospital

* Dharmin V. Sampat, Advocate, Bombay High Court

* Prateek Jain, Founder and Owner of Jainik Power Cables Limited

* Saurabh Ukil, Head of Marketing at Pristine Properties

* Rajeev Arora, Co-Founder of Blue Sage Wealth

* Dr. Prithviraj Roy, Managing Director at Trailblazing Marketing & Advertising Pvt. Ltd.

* Shaifali Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Easyfix

* Ruccha Avinash, Luxury Motivator and Lifestyle Coach

* Punit Dixit, Business Leader at Team Computers

* Swati Dogra, Vice President - Product at MakeMyTrip

* Mahendra Jain, Founder at JMB Jewels

* Nitesh Sharma, Founder and Managing Director at Kuber Infinity Nidhi Limited and Creator of myreturn.org

* Saket Kumar, Director Service Delivery (BSS/OSS) at Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd.

* Mudrika Dhoka, Co-founder of Chapter Bespoke Experinces

* Lakshya Sivaramakrishnan, Technical Program Manager at Google

* Sanobar Abdul Mohamedkalifulla Khan, Principal Architect at Softura

* Niyas Muhammed, Founder and Creative Director at Fashion 360 Creative Agency

* Chef Jerson Fernandes, Director of Culinary Operations at Sodexo India

* Pranchal Srivastava, Chief Business Officer & Business Head at The Collective & Mono Brands, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited

* Tanuj Hazari , Associate Partner at KNM & Partners Law Offices

* Srishti, Non-Invasive Cosmetologist

* Rohit Kumar Cherukuri, Global Business Transformation Leader and Strategic Advisor

* Kunik Bharti, Senior Manager - Experiential Marketing at Vivo India

As these leaders continue to advance in their respective fields, their achievements serve as a powerful reminder of the impact that vision, determination, and innovation can create. Their contributions are helping shape a future defined by progress, excellence, and meaningful transformation.

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