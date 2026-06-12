Business News | 5 Must Try Biryani Places in Delhi NCR - 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 12: In a country celebrated for its culinary diversity, biryani remains one of the most universally loved dishes. Rich in history and layered with flavour, it has evolved beyond regional boundaries to become a symbol of comfort, celebration, and shared experiences. It is this enduring affection for biryani that continues to inspire restaurants and brands dedicated to preserving its legacy while elevating the dining experience.

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1. Biryani By Kilo

As India's largest and most loved biryani chain, Biryani By Kilo has redefined the way India experiences authentic dum-cooked biryani. Known for its freshly prepared handi biryanis, the brand follows the traditional "dum" style of cooking, where every order is prepared fresh only after the customer places it. Served in signature 1/2 kg and 1 kg handis, each biryani delivers the richness, aroma, and authenticity of a true celebratory meal.

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Over the years, Biryani By Kilo has built a loyal customer base by offering a wide range of authentic regional biryanis, including the iconic Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, and Kolkata biryanis. Beyond biryanis, the menu also features melt-in-mouth kebabs, indulgent curries, and delightful desserts, making it a complete Indian feast experience for consumers across age groups.

With a strong presence in over 45+ cities and 100+ outlets across India, Biryani By Kilo has emerged as one of the country's fastest-growing food service brands. Expanding beyond traditional delivery formats, the brand has also established premium dine-in restaurants in India and internationally in Dubai, offering customers an elevated and immersive dining experience.

Further strengthening its accessibility and convenience, Biryani By Kilo is now present at key travel and transit hubs including airports such as Mumbai, Pune, Patna, and Srinagar, along with highway food courts and hospitals. This widespread presence reflects the brand's commitment to bringing authentic, freshly dum-cooked biryani closer to consumers wherever they are.

Driven by quality, authenticity, and innovation, Biryani By Kilo continues to strengthen its position as a category leader in India's biryani and kebab segment.

To enjoy authentic dum-cooked handi biryanis, customers can order directly from the Biryani By Kilo App & Website and also order through Zomato and Swiggy.

Contact: 1800-212-2-212

2. Punjab Grill (Multiple Locations)

In a country where biryani is more than just a dish, creating a memorable experience around it requires craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation qualities that Punjab Grill has consistently delivered through its premium culinary offerings. Known for elevating traditional Indian cuisine into a luxurious dining experience, Punjab Grill has emerged as one of the preferred destinations for food lovers seeking authentic biryani and elevated North Indian cuisine.

At the heart of its menu lies a carefully curated selection of handcrafted biryanis that celebrate India's rich culinary heritage while catering to modern palates. Prepared using premium ingredients, fragrant long grain rice, aromatic spices, and slow cooking techniques, every serving reflects attention to detail and authenticity. From rich textures to balanced flavours, Punjab Grill's approach transforms biryani into a gourmet experience.

What further distinguishes the brand is its focus on creating a complete fine dining restaurant experience. With sophisticated interiors, exceptional service standards, and chef driven menus, Punjab Grill has successfully positioned itself at the intersection of traditional flavours and contemporary luxury dining.

As consumers increasingly seek premium dining experiences and authentic regional flavours, Punjab Grill continues to innovate while staying rooted in its culinary legacy. Whether it's for family celebrations, corporate gatherings, or indulgent food experiences, the brand has carved a niche among those searching for the best biryani and refined Indian dining under one roof.

For modern diners who value authenticity, quality, and experience equally, Punjab Grill continues to set new benchmarks in India's premium food and hospitality landscape.

Contact No: +91- 81306 20076

3. Bikkgane Biryani

Every great food story begins with a craving. Twelve years ago, Bikkgane Biryani started with a vision to bring the rich, authentic flavours of dum-cooked biryani to food lovers across India. What began as a single outlet has grown into a beloved national brand with 110+ outlets across 35+ cities, serving millions of biryani lovers one handi at a time.

Over the years, Bikkgane has built its reputation not just through expansion, but through consistency. Its signature Chicken Dum Hyderabadi Biryani, known for its aromatic long-grain rice, carefully marinated chicken, and traditional dum cooking process, has become a favourite among diners across the country.

The brand's journey has been marked by significant recognition. From being named the Iconic Biryani Chain at the Times Hospitality Icons Awards in 2019, 2020, and 2021, to earning the title of Legendary Biryani Brand in 2021 and 2022, Bikkgane has consistently featured among India's most celebrated biryani brands. The company was also honoured with the Thinkers of Tomorrow Award in 2022 and received multiple accolades from Swiggy, Zomato, and Times Food Delivery Awards over the years.

In 2025, Bikkgane achieved a landmark milestone by winning the Best in Biryani Across Pan India award on Swiggy. The same year, it was recognised among the Top 3 Biryani Brands at the Zomato Restaurant Awards across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Pune--three of India's most competitive food markets. In 2026, the brand further strengthened its position by earning the Best in Biryani Across 24 Cities title at the Swiggy Restaurant Awards.

As Bikkgane Biryani celebrates 12 years, its story remains rooted in tradition, craftsmanship, and a simple belief: great biryani brings people together, no matter the city. From a single outlet to a nationwide presence, every handi served continues to carry the flavours, memories, and passion that started the journey.

Contact No: +91 - 8468005769

4. Handi Se - The Heritage of Taste

In India's evolving culinary landscape, where diners increasingly seek authenticity, craftsmanship, and heritage flavours, Handi Se - The Heritage of Taste has carved a distinctive identity through its Fresh-to-Cook philosophy and traditional clay handi cooking. Rooted in the belief that great food deserves patience and authenticity, the brand is steadily gaining recognition for its handcrafted North Indian cuisine and signature biryanis.

At Handi Se, every biryani is prepared using premium rice, aromatic spices, carefully selected ingredients, and traditional dum-cooking techniques. Slow-cooked and served with the same attention to detail that defines heritage Indian kitchens, each handi delivers rich aromas, layered flavours, and a truly authentic dining experience.

What sets Handi Se apart is its commitment to preserving traditional cooking methods while meeting modern expectations of quality, consistency, and convenience. From its signature Handi Dum Biryanis to its slow-cooked curries and comfort classics, the brand celebrates the richness of India's culinary heritage in every serving.

As demand for authentic biryani and heritage cuisine continues to grow, Handi Se remains dedicated to bringing timeless recipes, clay handi cooking, and genuine North Indian flavours to a new generation of food lovers.

Contact No: +91- 8800701150/ 9871601859

5. Indi Soul

In a city that constantly seeks new dining experiences, Indi Soul has emerged as a destination that beautifully celebrates the richness of Indian cuisine while embracing the sophistication of modern hospitality. Located in Gurgaon, the restaurant has quickly gained recognition for its thoughtfully curated menu, inviting ambience, and commitment to delivering memorable dining experiences.

At its core, Indi Soul is built on the belief that great food has the power to connect people, evoke emotions, and create lasting memories. The restaurant presents a diverse culinary offering featuring North Indian classics, aromatic biryanis, flavourful kebabs, contemporary Asian preparations, and indulgent desserts, ensuring there is something to delight every palate.

What truly sets Indi Soul apart is its ability to strike a perfect balance between authenticity and innovation. Every dish is crafted with attention to detail, preserving traditional flavours while incorporating modern presentation and techniques. Complemented by elegant interiors, warm service, and a vibrant atmosphere, the restaurant offers an experience that goes beyond dining--it creates occasions worth celebrating.

Whether it's a family gathering, a corporate lunch, a special celebration, or a casual evening with friends, Indi Soul provides a versatile setting that caters to every mood and moment. Its growing popularity among food enthusiasts is a testament to its unwavering focus on quality, consistency, and guest satisfaction.

As India's dining landscape continues to evolve, Indi Soul stands as a shining example of how tradition and modernity can come together to create something truly exceptional. More than just a restaurant, it is a destination where flavours, hospitality, and experiences unite to nourish the soul.

Contact no: +91 - 8595292789

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