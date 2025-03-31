VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 31: The 15th edition of the MT India Healthcare Awards concluded recently with great success in New Delhi, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of India's healthcare sector. The event honoured over 70 awardees, doctors, hospitals, innovators, companies, and healthcare professionals from across the country. Regarded as one of the most credible recognitions in the industry, the awards brought together stalwarts of Indian and global healthcare to acknowledge innovation, service, and excellence.

This year's ceremony was once again marked by the partnership of Prius Brand and Business Partner as the official PR and Digital Partner of the MT India Awards 2025. From building narratives to leading digital conversations, Prius played a vital role in amplifying the reach and impact of the event. The awards were presented in association with Medical Fair India.

The winners were selected by a Jury consisting experts from India, Singapore, and Germany. The jury was chaired by Afzal Kamal, Chairman of Medgate Today, whose leadership reinforced the transparency and global credibility of the selection process. The jury included Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of Wadia Group of Hospitals; Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AiMED; Kishor Khanna, Managing Director, Romsons; (Hony.) Brig. Dr. Anil Kohli, Padmashri Padmabhushan; Himanshu Baid, Managing Director, PolyMedicure; Jatin Mahajan, Managing Director, J. Mitra & Co.; Dr. B.K Rana, Founder and CEO, Dr. (Prof.) M. Wali, Former Physician to the President of India; Dr. D.R Rai, Former IMA Secretary General; Anjan Bose, Independent Advisor and Mentor; and Dr. Y.P Bhatia, Managing Director, Astron.

The event celebrated individuals and institutions driving transformative change in healthcare. Lifetime Achievement in Healthcare was awarded to Prof. Dr. A. V. Srinivasan and Dr. Vinod Kohli for their contributions. In specialized medical categories, Dr. Surendra Nath Khanna was named Most Promising Doctor in Cardiology, and Dr. Devendra Jain and Dr. Latika Arya were awarded Best Surgeon in Dermatology/Aesthetic. Dr. Rahul Ashok Patil and Dr. Aashima Bhalla were honored as Most Promising Doctors in ENT. Dr. Kapil Sharma and Dr. Sachin Palnitkar received Best Doctor in Gastroenterology, while Dr. Shelly Batra won Best Doctor in Gynaecology. Dr. Saquib Azad Siddique was recognized as Best Doctor in Neurosurgery, and Dr. (Prof.) Raju Vaishya and Dr. Abhishek Vaish as Most Promising Doctors in Orthopaedics. In Pediatrics, Dr. Rakesh Joshi and Dr. Rajeev Seth were honored, while Dr. Mohit Singh Tandon and Dr. Pooja Baradia won in Physician/Internal Medicine. Dr. Tanvi Chawla and Dr. Ashish Gupta were named Most Promising Doctor of the Year. Dr. R K Mishra received Best Doctor in Education (Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgery), and Dr. Prof. Rajesh Shah excelled in Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Medicolegal Science, and Health & Hospital Management.

In hospital category, Manipal Hospital Hebbal won Best Hospital of the Year. Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC) was Single Specialty Hospital of the Year, and Civil Hospital and Rajdhani Hospital earned Multispecialty Hospital of the Year. ClearMedi Healthcare was named Best Oncology Care Provider, while Care Hospital and Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital won Green Hospital of the Year. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and KJ Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre were recognized for Best Hospital as a Workplace.

Corporate excellence was honored with Trivitron Healthcare and Spectrum Medical Technologies LLP as Most Promising Company in Radiology & Imaging Devices, and BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. as Leading Company in the same field. RSMS Architects Private Limited and Workspace Metal Solutions led in Healthcare Infrastructure, while Zoho Corporation and Medika Bazaar excelled in Healthcare Technology (IT). Nirnayan Healthcare and The Bone Bank won Leading Healthcare Start-up of the Year. Biosci Healthcare and Shimadzu Analytical (India) led in In-Vitro Diagnostics, Sahajanand Medical Technologies and Aether Biomedical in Medical Devices, and Plasti Surge Industries and SS Medical System India in Infection Control. Trax Diagnostics and Research Laboratory was named Most Promising in Molecular Diagnostics, while Iatome Electric India, Q-Line Biotech, and Suresh Enterprises were honored for 'Make in India' Initiatives. Medisys was recognized for its impact in Medtech & Critical Care, and Red Health and Bharti Ambulance Services as Best Healthcare Service Provider for Ambulance Services.

In individual excellence, Rupak Barua and Dr. Pradeep V Mahajan were named Healthcare Personality of the Year (Men), while Dr. Pooja Sharma and Anu Priya Bali won in the Women category. Dr. Annie Thakore and Pranav Paithankar were recognized for Excellence in Healthcare Quality & Management Leadership. Young entrepreneurs Dr. Faith Jiwakhan, Dr. Sabine Kapasi, and Mr. Kunj Shah were honored. Dr. Vishal Gandhi and Dr. Simon Grant won Most Promising Leader in Healthcare Investment & Consultants and Next-Gen Healthcare Personality of the Year, respectively. Dinesh Lodha and Manabu Sakamoto were named Most Promising CEO of the Year.

Adding a global dimension, the event was graced by Mr. Christian Grosser, Director of MEDICA/COMPAMED - Portfolio Health & Medical Technologies (Germany); Ms. See Lay Eng, Deputy Portfolio Director, MEDICARE ASIA, Messe Dusseldorf Asia Pte Ltd (Singapore); and Ms. Daphne Yeo, Assistant Director (Sales & Stakeholder Management), MEDICARE ASIA, Messe Dusseldorf Asia Pte Ltd (Singapore).

