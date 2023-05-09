Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Travel is back on the Indian consumer radar with over 84 per cent of people surveyed indicating an increased intent to travel in the next six months as against 45 per cent of respondents in pre-pandemic times, a survey by Thomas Cook (India) said.

According to India Holiday Report - May 2023 compiled by Thomas Cook (India), 82 per cent of respondents indicated a preference for 3-4 shorter trips or minications which can be either domestic or international short haul, in addition to at least one or two long annual trips of 10-12 days.

Despite supply constraints leading to higher pricing, over 80 per cent of respondents displayed an appetite for higher spends of about 20 per cent in comparison with pre-pandemic times.

The survey said 75 per cent of multigenerational families and 62 per cent of couples or double-income no kids (DINKS) continue to display a strong travel desire.

In terms of high-growth segments which are emerging, Young India -- which the company termed as millennials and Gen Z -- forms the new powerhouse for the sector with the highest intent to travel of 95 per cent of the respondents.

Of India's seniors surveyed, 58 per cent of these are displaying high travel appetite, especially for premium holidays like cherry blossom tours in Japan and cruises. They have a significant disposable post-retirement income, along with topped-up funds from their children, the survey said.

According to the survey, the pandemic has induced restrictions has increased appreciation for life.

About 78 per cent of these respondents opted for experience-led travel to create memories of a lifetime with deeper exploration and distinctive local elements as against regular sightseeing.

It said bucket list destinations comprised 65 per cent; gastronomy of 45 per cent; outdoor-adventure-fun consisted 50 per cent, and culture and history were 30 per cent.

Domestic destinations favoured were Kashmir (60 per cent); Himachal and Uttarakhand (50 per cent), Ladakh (35 per cent), Northeast (40 per cent) Kerala (25 per cent), Andamans (30 per cent), Goa (30 per cent) and Bhutan (30 per cent).

According to the survey, international tourism is witnessing a strong resurgence. Despite visa challenges, Europe is a clear favourite preferred by over 46 per cent of respondents, led by Switzerland, France, Spain and Italy. Short hauls (50 per cent) are witnessing rapid growth with increased interest for Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman; island destinations like Maldives, Mauritius (28 per cent).

According to Thomas Cook (India), it surveyed over 3,500 consumers and covers a comprehensive market, including India's metros, mini-metros like Pune, Chandigarh, Coimbatore and key Tier II-III markets of Jaipur, Indore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Nagpur, Surat, Baroda, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow, Mysore, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, and Patna, among others. (ANI)

