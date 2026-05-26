Business News | 9 Years of Ajiliyaa: How Ajita Italiya Built Surat's Luxury Fashion Destination

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 26: What started as a small dream has blossomed into Ajiliyaa --Surat's most celebrated luxury multi-designer store, now celebrating 9 extraordinary years of redefining Indian fashion. At the heart of this journey stands Ajita Italiya, the visionary entrepreneur whose passion for style, perseverance, and innovation transformed a single boutique into the city's biggest designer destination.

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Ajita Italiya is far more than a fashion retailer. She's a USA-certified image consultant, fashion stylist, vocalist, and an inspiring athlete who became India's first woman cyclist to cross the treacherous Spiti Valley and reach Anini at the China border. Her courage on the road translates into her business philosophy--bold, determined, and unafraid to break barriers

In May 2017, Ajita launched Ajiliyaa with a simple yet powerful vision: create a curated space where over 700 plus designers from across India could showcase their contemporary, unconventional collections under one roof. What began as a modest boutique has now expanded to 5,500 square feet, housing the finest contemporary and traditional designer wear from the nation's top fashion talents.

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Today, Ajiliyaa is synonymous with luxury fashion in Surat. The store offers everything from bridal lehengas and couture gowns to ready-to-wear designer outfits, catering to women who seek exclusivity, quality, and style. Ajita's keen eye for trends and her commitment to customer satisfaction have built a loyal community of fashion enthusiasts who trust Ajiliyaa for their most important occasions.

Over the years, Ajiliyaa has grown into Surat's premier destination for designer wear , hosting fashion shows, styling workshops, and exclusive designer meet-and-greets. Every step of this evolution has been shaped by the love, trust, and community Ajita and her team have nurtured along the way. The brand has become more than a store--it's a movement celebrating Indian craftsmanship, women entrepreneurs, and the art of dressing with confidence.

Ajita's journey hasn't been without challenges. As a woman entrepreneur in a competitive industry, she faced skepticism, financial hurdles, and market pressures. Yet her determination never wavered. In 2020, she was honored with the Iconic Woman of the Year Award, recognizing her contribution to fashion and entrepreneurship.

9 years later, Ajiliyaa is still evolving, still creating, and still inspired by what's ahead. The brand continues to onboard emerging designers, experiment with new collections, and push the boundaries of what Indian fashion can be. Ajita's dream has become a reality--a space filled with designers, stories, people, and moments we'll always carry with us.

Here's to everything we've built together--and everything yet to come.

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