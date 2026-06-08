Business News | 99Pandit Emerges as India's Premier On-Demand Pandit Booking Platform, Digitising Religious Services Market

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 8: India's relationship with spirituality and religion is old, highly personal, and universal - still, for millions of urban families, one of the significant parts of Hindu life is looking for a qualified, authentic, and trustworthy pandit for a puja. It has remained irritatingly offline, unstructured, and dependent completely on word of mouth.

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India is home to over 100 million Hindus, with thousands of religious rituals from Griha Pravesh and Vivah Sanskar to Satyanarayan Katha and Rudrabhishek performed around the country every single day. Despite this huge scale, the method of booking a qualified pandit has seen virtually no digital transformation.

Many families still depend on neighbourhood contacts, temple connections, and hopeless last-minute calls, a problem which grows more critical as India's urban population expands.

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Addressing the long-standing gap, 99Pandit, a Bangalore-based online platform founded in 2024, is building India's most trusted tech-enabled marketplace for Vedic ceremonies, religious services, connecting verified pandits with the devotees through a seamless, hassle-free, and transparent digital experience.

This is much like how Swiggy and Zomato eliminated the hassle of ordering food, and how Ola and Uber made booking a reliable cab a matter of minutes, 99Pandit brings the same on-demand convenience to one of life's most sacred needs.

Select your puja, share details, location, get a verified Pandit confirmed at your doorstep - isn't that simple? 99Pandit currently supports over 400 types of pujas, havana, and rituals and gives access to a huge network of 20,000+ verified Vedic pandits across major cities, including Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Varanasi, with rapid growth ongoing in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as well.

Beyond physical rituals, the platform has also pioneered E-puja services that allow devotees living in different cities, abroad, or who are unable to host an in-person puja to be involved in authentic Vedic rituals performed on their behalf by experienced pandits.

Complementing its puja offerings, 99Pandit gives a robust Astrology platform where devotees can consult experienced, verified astrology experts for kundali matching, analysis, personalized remedies, and Vedic guidance for life's challenges. In a country where astrology has led families for thousands of years, the platform makes it possible to consult a reliable astrologer from the comfort of your home through a transparent system.

Industry trends indicate three powerful things that demand a platform much like 99Pandit: rapid urbanization, separating families from traditional community networks, a younger generation of devotees who need on-demand services, and a growing NRI population that wants authentic Vedic rituals performed for the families living abroad.

What makes 99Pandit apart is its uncompromising aim for authenticity and reliability. Every pandit listed on the platform undergoes verification for knowledge of Vedic scriptures and ritual vidhi. The platform provides multi-lingual pandits, available in Hindi, Rajasthani, English, Telugu, Marathi, and Sanskrit to service diverse Hindu communities.

Devotees can even opt for complete puja samagri delivery, assuring a completely hassle-free experience without multiple rounds to the market.

99Pandit works on a zero upfront cost model, devotees only pay after their puja completion, with complete price transparency at the time of booking and no hidden charges. The approach has earned 99Pandit a stellar 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating, with many families sharing experiences of how their puja was completed with accuracy, knowledge, and genuine devotion.

"We realized that millions of Hindu families, mainly those who moved to metropolitan areas, struggle to find experienced and verified pandits who follow authentic Vedic rituals. There was no structured, trustworthy, tech-enabled solution for this. We have developed 99Pandit to assure that no devotee, wherever they are, has ever had to compromise on the sanctity of rituals, " said Sumit Dadhich, founder of 99Pandit.

As the digital infrastructure in India deepens and customer behavior remains shifting toward app-based service platforms, the spiritual service market is ripe for organized, technology-based transformation. 99Pandit is at the forefront of this change, building what could become the definitive platform for every Hindu family in India and across the globe.

About 99Pandit 99Pandit (www.99pandit.com) is India's leading online Pandit booking platform, offering 400+ puja, havan, and ceremony services in major Indian cities. The platform links the devotees with 20,000+ verified, experienced Vedic Pandits using a simple four-step booking process, complete puja samagri delivery, and a zero upfront cost model. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Bangalore, 99Pandit is on a mission to make authentic Hindu religious services accessible to every devotee -- anytime, anywhere.

Website: https://99pandit.com

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