Business News | A Historic Dive for India: India Sends Its First Freediving Team to the World Championship

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25: For the first time ever, Team India will be representing the country at the World Apnea Pool Championship in Budapest starting June 2, 2026. This is a major milestone for the growth of freediving in India. This moment also comes in the same year the Freediving Association of India (FAI) was formed by Archana Sankaranarayanan, an 11-time national record holder. Earlier this year, FAI became an Observer Member of AIDA International as AIDA India, giving Indian freedivers official representation at the global level.

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Under AIDA India, three athletes will represent India at the 2026 World Apnea Pool Championship:

- Archana Thiagarajan - India's leading freediver, holding all national records in both pool and depth disciplines, and the first Indian to compete at a World Championship in Wakayama, Japan (2025).- Akshay Thatte - India's first Freediving Instructor Trainer, leading pool freediver and four-time national record holder.- Vachan H U - Advocate, national record holder, and the first athlete to compete officially under AIDA India.Along with the athletes, Archana Sankaranarayanan has been selected as the first Indian Assistant Judge at the World Championship. She will return to Duna Arena in Budapest in a new role--not as an athlete, but as an official judge. She previously competed at this same venue during the 2024 nOxyCup, where she set a national record for India.

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Speaking about her journey, Archana Sankaranarayanan, Founder, FAI, said: "It's been a difficult yet rewarding journey. Competing was one part, but building the sport, creating systems, and growing the freediving community in India has been a completely new experience."

This year also highlights strong support from the Indian diving community, with three homegrown brands supporting Team India. Surface Interval has provided performance merchandise, Stay Salty Club has supported with ocean-inspired enamel pins, and AZEN has contributed embroidered post-dive ponchos.

As Team India prepares for this historic championship, Archana Sankaranarayanan is also highlighting the work of Manjhi, an NGO co-founded by Kashina Kareem and led with Shivani Sharma, which works with women and adolescent girls to build leadership and fight gender-based violence and inequality. Her connection with Manjhi began during the GP Birla Fellowship for Women Leaders, which played a key role in shaping her journey in building AIDA India.

2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for freediving in India, and the team hopes this moment will bring more awareness and participation for the sport in the country.

About Freediving Association of India:

Freediving is a water sport that involves diving underwater on a single breath, without the use of breathing apparatus such as scuba gear. The Freediving Association of India is the official national body for Freediving in India and is dedicated to the development and promotion of freediving in India. Established with the vision of creating a structured, transparent, and athlete-focused ecosystem. As an observing member of AIDA International, the association aims to organise national competitions, facilitate athlete participation in international events, and nurture talent to represent India on the world stage.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987062/FAI_Archana_Sankaranarayanan.jpg

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