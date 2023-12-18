NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Well-known fitness enthusiast Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, have been unveiled as the brand ambassadors for Pristine, marking their first collaboration as a couple in endorsing a real estate lifestyle brand. This partnership aligns with their shared commitment to promote healthy and green living, fostering a lifestyle that emphasizes clean air, wellness, and an active existence.

Expressing his passion for an active life, Milind Soman stated, "Ankita and I have always believed in living a life that's organic, wholesome and active. Our association with Pristine resonates with our values of clean living, good health, and overall wellness."

Sachin Goyal, Managing Director of Pristine, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to have Milind and Ankita on board as our brand ambassadors. Their commitment to holistic living complements our vision. This collaboration echoes our brand principles of offering spaces that promote well-being and a green, healthy lifestyle."

Milind was in Pune to kickstart the Green Ride 3.0, a multi-city cycling event, on December 11th. The event was all about cultivating a healthy lifestyle amongst all age groups.

Speaking at the event, Nilesh Agarwal, CEO of Pristine stated, "We are very happy to associate with Green Ride and Milind who promotes a clean lifestyle which is the need of the day."

Milind interacted with the Pristine customers and the internal team and emphasized clean, healthy living and a minimum of 10 minutes of exercise every day along with moderation in eating habits.

Pristine is renowned for crafting spaces that epitomize tranquillity, health, and eco-friendly living. Their commitment to providing clean air, serene surroundings, and a sustainable environment aligns seamlessly with Milind and Ankita's advocacy for green living and healthy lifestyles.

