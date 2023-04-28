New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/SRV): A.K.Educational Consultants, a leading education consultancy firm, is proud to announce the launch of its grand cricket tournament for medical students at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, Kaliningrad, Russia. The tournament, organized under the sports initiative of A.K.Sports League, began on April 16th, 2023 and had five participating teams, namely Puneri Titans, Mumbai Warriors, Royal Strikers, Dreams United, and Veer Maratha. The teams will compete for the prestigious A.K.Sports League Cricket Championship Trophy, which will be handed over to the winning team on May 9th, on the occasion of Victory Day in Russia.

The tournament promises to be an exciting event, with award categories such as Man of The Series, Best Batsman, Best Bowler, Best Sportsmanship Spirit, and Best Social Media Personality. A.K.Educational Consultants team is thrilled to bring this event to Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University and hopes it will be a great success. The company looks forward to organizing similar events to promote sports and cultural activities for its students studying MBBS in Russia.

Dr Amit Kamle, Director of A.K.Educational Consultants, believes that this tournament will provide an excellent opportunity for the students and faculty members to interact outside the classroom, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie among the academic community. In addition, the tournament will also introduce the game of cricket to the locals in Kaliningrad city.

Dr Amit Kamle summed up the tournament's significance, saying, "It is a great moment for us as we want our students to excel not only in studies and academics, but also have a sportsmanship spirit in life. Sports like cricket teach you team spirit and the ability to handle loss as well as victories in life. I am excited that my students are introducing cricket to Russia, especially to the city of Kaliningrad."

A.K.Educational Consultants is a leading consulting firm based in India that provides guidance and support to students who aspire to study medicine courses abroad. The company has been in the education industry for over two decades. It has helped numerous students achieve their dreams of studying at top Government Russian Medical Universities across the globe.

The firm was founded by Dr Amit Kamle, a renowned educationist and a medical doctor himself. He has vast experience in the education industry and has been instrumental in helping students from various backgrounds achieve their academic goals. Dr Kamle leads a team of highly experienced and dedicated professionals who provide personalized guidance and support to students throughout the admission process.

A.K.Educational Consultants offers a wide range of services, including counseling, admission assistance, visa support, and pre-departure orientation. In addition, the company has tie-ups with top Government Russian Medical Universities. The firm also provides assistance for various entrance exams, such as FMGE.

The firm has a strong focus on quality and has a high success rate in helping students secure admissions to top universities. The team at A.K. Educational Consultants believes in providing personalized attention to each student and ensuring that they receive the best possible guidance and support throughout their academic journey.

Students' Testimonials:

Suraj Pawar, a final year AKECean MBBS student at Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, Russia, hailing from Pune, said, "Dr Amit Kamle sir has always motivated me throughout my six years in Kaliningrad, not only in academics but also in sports. So I am grateful to him for organizing such a grand sporting event for us in Kaliningrad."

Karan Kedari, a second-year AKECean MBBS student from Pune, added, "I thank the entire staff of A.K.Educational Consultants for organizing such a grand cricket tournament and also sending AKEC Team Jersey to us from India."

