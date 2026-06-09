Business News | A.K. International Tourism Announces Safe Completion of Holy Land Tour of Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: A.K. International Tourism has announced the successful completion of a 21-member Indian group tour covering Israel, Jordan and Egypt during a period of heightened regional security concerns in the Middle East.

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The tour, which commenced from Mumbai on May 16, 2026, was organised and executed by A.K. International Tourism under the leadership of its Managing Director, Dr. Amit Kamle. The group completed an extensive itinerary covering 104 key historical and biblical locations across the three countries.

The safe return of the group comes at a time when the travel industry has witnessed cancellations, postponements and hesitation among travellers due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region. According to the company, the completion of the itinerary without disruption highlights the importance of advance planning, ground coordination and risk-managed travel operations.

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A.K. International Tourism said the tour was carried out with active logistical support and coordination from the tourism authorities in Israel, Jordan and Egypt. The company added that arrangements related to accommodation, meals, inter-city travel, border movements and local transit were managed without any inconvenience to the passengers.

Speaking about the tour, Dr. Amit Kamle said the journey was made possible due to detailed planning across the three countries. He credited the safety and smooth movement of the group to proactive coordination, strong ground arrangements and the cooperation extended by tourism representatives in the region.

Several members of the group said they had concerns before departure due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East, but expressed relief and satisfaction after completing the journey safely.

Suhas Kamble, a resident of Miraj, said he had been advised by several people against travelling to Israel at the time. "There were concerns before the journey, but the confidence shown by Dr. Amit Kamle and his team helped us proceed. The entire tour was completed without any hindrance," he said.

Rev. Ashok Gaikwad from Kolhapur also appreciated the arrangements made during the tour. He said the coordination between the tour organisers and tourism authorities ensured smooth travel, comfortable hotel stays and well-managed on-ground support throughout the itinerary.

The tour also took place under difficult personal circumstances for Dr. Kamle. While accompanying the group in Galilee, he received news of the demise of his father, Dr. Deepak Kamle. Despite the personal loss, Dr. Kamle continued to oversee the group's movement and ensured that the tour proceeded as scheduled.

Neha Das, a participant from Pune, said Dr. Kamle's decision to remain with the group reflected his commitment to passenger safety and professional responsibility. She said his presence helped maintain confidence among the travellers during a sensitive phase of the journey.

The company said the group is believed to be among the few Indian tour groups to complete and return from Israel during this phase of regional uncertainty. It further stated that the successful completion of the tour has helped reinforce confidence among travellers considering future visits to the region.

As part of the concluding arrangements, A.K. International Tourism presented each participant with a commemorative Ten Commandments souvenir crafted on traditional Egyptian papyrus paper.

The group returned to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, where family members received the passengers after the completion of the multi-country itinerary, marking an emotional end to the journey.

A.K. International Tourism said the successful execution of the tour demonstrates that structured planning, experienced leadership and coordinated support from the tourism authority remain central to operating international group travel.

For more information visit: https://www.instagram.com/akinternationaltourismofficial?igsh=MTQ3dzdtbHJoNmdlbg==

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