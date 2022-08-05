New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/PNN): Docplix as an idea was conceived in the year of 2020 amid covid pandemic at a small town of kashipur, Uttarakhand by Dr Varun Garg (CEO) and Aayush Garg (CTO). Deaths all across the globe due to COVID exposed loopholes in the current health system. The inaccessibility of medical services in small towns, inefficient medical record keeping both at hospital and patient's end, reluctance by hospitals to digitise their organisation, non-availability of drugs and many others proved that our current health system is still not ready to face challenges like COVID.

DocPlix is an on-demand online healthcare platform which aims to make the Indian healthcare system more efficient, transparent and affordable. The vision is to make healthcare services available to every nook and corner of India and to make it simple. Docplix is working in both B2B and B2C areas.

In B2B, their target audience are doctors and hospitals. DocPlix has come up with the most comprehensive and secure Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. Furthering the government's idea (ABDM) of unique id for every Indian, DocPlix is making the digital health infrastructure integrated and interoperable. Leveraging the use of AI and technology, DocPlix EHR is not only making a doctor's clinic digital but also smart thereby increasing efficiency of the doctor in treating his patient and making his clinic future ready.

In B2C, their target audience is majorly people residing in small towns of India for whom accessing expert medical care has always been a challenge. Through the app, a patient can store all his medical records in any format, can track his health and can store that data in secured form which is shared with his doctor in real-time basis, avail online consultation, generate smart reports of investigations and much more.

The DocPlix's ecosystem envisioned to create will make life of every Indian easy and the healthcare system future ready. Once a medical record is uploaded on the Docplix platform, patients and doctors can access the records after necessary approval anytime - anywhere making the whole system transparent and efficient. The medical data collected can then be utilized for various research purposes (after necessary government compliances) thereby reducing India's disease burden.

