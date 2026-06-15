Business News | A Memorable Literary Gathering Celebrating The Rising Sun

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 15: A heartwarming literary gathering was organized on 14th June, Sunday, to celebrate and discuss The Rising Sun, the latest book by Shrimati Dr. Krishna Saksena. The event brought together a large audience of readers, writers, academicians, spiritual seekers, and admirers who came to honor the remarkable journey and literary contributions of the esteemed author.

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The program was inaugurated by Pujya Swami Yatindranand Giri Ji Maharaj, whose presence added a spiritual dimension to the occasion. In his address, he praised Dr. Saksena's lifelong dedication to knowledge, service, and literature, and congratulated her on yet another meaningful contribution to society.

Throughout the event, speakers shared their thoughts on The Rising Sun, describing it as a book filled with wisdom, compassion, and deep insights into human life. Many appreciated the simplicity of Dr. Saksena's writing, noting how she is able to present profound ideas in a manner that resonates with readers of all ages.

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One of the most touching moments of the evening was the recognition of Dr. Saksena's extraordinary journey. At 98 years of age, she continues to write, inspire, and contribute to the world of literature with unwavering passion. Several speakers remarked that her dedication serves as a powerful example that creativity, purpose, and intellectual curiosity know no age.

Guests also reflected on her remarkable achievements as an educator, social worker, and prolific author. The discussion highlighted how her work continues to inspire readers to reflect on life's deeper values, embrace personal growth, and approach the world with greater compassion and understanding.

The audience responded with great enthusiasm, engaging in thoughtful discussions about the themes explored in the book. Many attendees expressed admiration for Dr. Saksena's ability to remain active, creative, and impactful even in her ninety-eighth year.

The event concluded with heartfelt appreciation for Shrimati Dr. Krishna Saksena and her enduring contribution to literature. It was not merely a discussion about a book, but a celebration of a life dedicated to learning, service, and inspiring generations through the power of words.

The Rising Sun stands as a shining reminder that true wisdom grows brighter with age, and that the spirit of creation continues to flourish when driven by purpose and passion.

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