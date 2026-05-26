Business News | A New Ayurveda Power Alliance Emerges as Grow My Rx Brings Parasnath Clinics into the Madhavbaug Fold

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: In a significant consolidation move within India's rapidly growing Ayurveda healthcare sector, Grow My Rx has successfully facilitated the strategic collaboration and integration of Parasnath Speciality OPC Clinics into the expanding healthcare ecosystem of Madhavbaug, reinforcing its growing role as a healthcare growth and alliance-building platform for Ayurveda and integrated healthcare brands across India.

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The strategic collaboration was led under the direction of Yogesh Walawalkar, Founder & Director, Grow My Rx AI, who has been actively working on building scalable healthcare ecosystems, strategic healthcare alliances, expansion frameworks, and growth systems for healthcare organizations, speciality clinics, hospitals, wellness centers, and Ayurveda healthcare brands nationwide.

As part of this strategic expansion, Madhavbaug has added 60+ speciality clinics to its growing national healthcare network, significantly strengthening its presence in Ayurveda-based joint care, pain management, rehabilitation, and chronic disease treatment across India.

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Madhavbaug currently operates 350+ cardiac clinics and 4 multispecialty hospitals nationwide. The organization is widely recognized for its non-invasive and integrative healthcare approach focused on heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and lifestyle disorders through the combination of classical Ayurveda, preventive healthcare systems, lifestyle modification, and modern diagnostics.

Industry experts believe collaborations of this scale require deep strategic alignment, operational integration, expansion planning, organizational synergy, and ecosystem-level execution capabilities. The collaboration reflects the rising demand for evidence-based Ayurveda treatment models focused on preventive care, chronic disease management, mobility-related conditions, and long-term wellness.

The strategic transaction and integration process were facilitated and coordinated by Grow My Rx, a healthcare-focused growth and business acceleration platform working with Ayurveda companies, healthcare brands, speciality clinics, wellness centers, hospitals, and D2C healthcare businesses across India.

Grow My Rx played a critical role in aligning the long-term vision, expansion strategy, healthcare positioning, operational structure, and scalability opportunities between both organizations. Under the leadership of Yogesh Walawalkar, Founder & Director, Grow My Rx AI, the platform is increasingly positioning itself as a strategic bridge for healthcare brands looking to expand through partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, franchise growth, digital transformation, operational ecosystem building, and patient acquisition systems.

The collaboration is also being viewed as an example of how the future of Ayurveda healthcare expansion in India may increasingly depend on ecosystem-led partnerships rather than isolated clinic growth models. Healthcare industry observers believe structured collaborations between established healthcare brands can help accelerate accessibility, operational excellence, scalability, and patient trust in Ayurveda-led healthcare systems.

Strengthening Ayurveda-Based Joint Care

The addition of Parasnath Speciality Clinics is expected to significantly strengthen Madhavbaug's speciality healthcare vertical, particularly in the rapidly expanding segment of joint care and chronic pain management.

The collaboration is expected to improve accessibility to structured Ayurveda treatment programs for arthritis, knee pain, spine disorders, mobility challenges, rehabilitation care, and other lifestyle-related chronic conditions. Industry experts also believe the integration will help create stronger operational systems, enhanced patient outreach models, improved clinic management practices, and scalable franchise growth opportunities across multiple regions in India.

About Grow My Rx

Grow My Rx is a healthcare growth platform dedicated to helping healthcare organizations scale through strategic partnerships, branding, marketing, franchise development, patient acquisition systems, digital transformation, healthcare consulting, and scalable business ecosystem building.

The platform actively supports Ayurveda companies, speciality clinics, wellness centers, hospitals, healthcare founders, and D2C healthcare brands in building structured and scalable healthcare growth systems.

If you are an Ayurveda healthcare brand, speciality clinic, wellness center, hospital, or healthcare founder looking for the right strategic growth partner, Grow My Rx brings together seasoned healthcare experts with deep experience in healthcare expansion, operational excellence, digital transformation, branding, franchise growth, patient acquisition systems, and strategic healthcare alliance building.

Discover the Future of Healthcare Growth at https://growmyrx.ai/

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rohit Sane, MD & CEO, Madhavbaug said:

"The integration of speciality clinics into the Madhavbaug ecosystem marks a significant step in expanding Ayurveda-led speciality healthcare in India. Through this collaboration, we aim to make structured and preventive Ayurveda solutions more accessible to patients across the country."

Dr. Balchandra Mahamuni, Director, Parasnath Speciality Clinics added:

"This collaboration marks a major milestone in our journey of expanding speciality Ayurveda healthcare services. By becoming part of a larger healthcare ecosystem, we believe we can scale our vision while maintaining our commitment towards patient care and authentic Ayurveda principles."

Yogesh Walawalkar, Founder & Director, Grow My Rx AI said:

"At Grow My Rx, our mission is to build impactful healthcare ecosystems by connecting visionary healthcare organizations. Strategic healthcare alliances like these can accelerate the future growth of Ayurveda-led healthcare in India."

The announcement follows a successful leadership interaction conducted with Dr. Rohit Sane and associated teams, where discussions focused on future expansion strategies, franchise growth, clinic operations, organizational excellence, and long-term healthcare vision.

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