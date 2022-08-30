Heralding a new era in Health and Wellness, a new player MOTION aims to introduce blockchain technology to wellness ecosystems through its Web3 DeWell platform

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/GPRC): Today's centralized health and wellness systems suffer from issues like the lack of secure, decentralized, and trustworthy electronic health data. Industry is also suffering from counterfeit and supply chain leaks for Sports and Fitness Supplements. Today, health data is controlled by a few industry intermediaries who collect, control and consume data through their wearables and mobile apps.

The mantra of Motion Wellness Private Limited is to comprehensively solve the problems of existing centralized health and wellness systems, with the help of their complete MOTION Web3 ecosystem which includes DeWell (Decentralized Wellness) Platform, Mobile app, NFTs, Metaverse, Tokens, Wearables etc.

Also Read | Android 14 Beta Likely To Be Launched in April 2023.

MOTION wants to empower its users to control their health data, thus bringing the power of Web3 into the health and wellness industry. For this, MOTION will use Blockchain, this transformational technology offers a chance to bring back the control of the health data to the users. Blockchain can solve issues related to data ownership with its decentralized architecture. It will help restore health data control to the user by empowering them to determine who has access to their information online. This will offer consumers much needed control over their health data.

Blockchain & MOTION DeWell Platform

Also Read | Christian Pulisic Transfer News: Star Forward Set to Stay at Chelsea Amid Manchester United Interest.

With ever increasing amounts of personal health and fitness data getting stored to smartwatches and apps, data privacy concerns have increased exponentially. It is observed that when people use health and fitness apps created by digital giants, they constantly give their data to them, perhaps without realizing it. Concerns over data privacy, security, and transparency can increase when third-party vendors who create fitness wearables and fitness apps have access to consumer health data.

This is where blockchain technology helps to mitigate these issues and give consumers control over their data as it uses a decentralized digital ledger system which makes the consumers owners of their data. These are the true ethos of Web3.

MOTION is heralding a new era by providing a platform for users' digital health and wellness anchored in the blockchain. DeWell platform is poised to usher in an era where users will control all their health data. With their permission, users' health data will be used by Web3 developers, and our wellness ecosystem partners to allow secure, mobile and on demand digital health and wellness experience.

As we know, today most of the health-related data is centralized. MOTION's target is to decentralize it, using a Hybrid Blockchain which signifies controlled access of the data and freedom at the same time.

MOTION also plans to launch a Low-Code SDK (Software Development Kit) and an API factory for wellness Web3 developers, where developers can develop their own wellness and proactive healthcare dApps on top of the decentralized health data. Such dApps will enable users to share their health data safely and rapidly with our ecosystem partners who will use these dApps.

Motion Ecosystem

Due to the growing interest among people in their overall health and wellness, Fitness gadgets and healthcare apps are becoming increasingly popular. Their ability to monitor users' daily activity, like step count, heart rate and sleeping patterns, is indeed appealing. As the saying goes, "If you can't measure it, you can't improve it". Access to this personal fitness data lets users analyze their lifestyle and takes them a step closer towards their wellness.

MOTION fitness App will be a Web3 Mobile app that any user can download either from the google play store or the apple store. MOTION plans to launch its own wearable which will be tightly integrated with the MOTION Fitness app.

This app will enable a user to record his/her steps count and get rewards as well as MOTN tokens for every 10,000 steps. MOTN token would be a community- based token that will be used to reward users for their efforts to stay healthy. A User will be able to trade MOTN tokens freely in the crypto wallet for other tokens/coins or fiat currencies, depending on the option provided by the exchange or wallet application.

The launch date of MOTN token was recently revealed on the closed Telegram group (add telegram hyperlink). MOTION actively shares all the updates and various pre-launch challenges that help users earn MOTN tokens as rewards on Twitter (add hyperlink) and Instagram (add hyperlink).

MOTION Future Plan

Motion in future plans to introduce their own NFT- MOTNFT and own Metaverse- MOTIONVERSE. MOTNFT would be an NFT based fool proof anti-counterfeiting solution with real-time supply chain tracking, operating exclusively on highly secure blockchain servers for

Sports and Fitness assets. MOTNFT would also act as a marketplace for Gym instructors, bodybuilders, and Dieticians to publish their NFTs which entitles the owner to a health and wellness experience.

MOTIONVERSE would be the metaverse for health and wellbeing. It would provide a virtual space to interact between users and fitness trainers without any geographical boundaries. MOTIONVERSE would also enable virtual wellbeing tourism to the digital version of the places that users couldn't normally visit physically.

MOTION with its complete ecosystem aims to bring about a paradigm shift in how health and wellness data is dealt with and offer consumers much- needed control over their health data. Such large- scale collection of health data will help many businesses to provide better and personalized services and products. This decentralized data will help the Healthcare personnel to better understand the impact of lifestyle on diseases and health problems, which can revolutionize the health care system and wellness industry.

This Story has been provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)