Business News | A New Identity. A New Vision. A Future Redefined

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: From AIMSR to AIMTR -- Aditya Institute of Management Technology & Research marks the beginning of a transformative journey towards innovation, technology, research, and future-ready leadership.

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The Logo Reveal Ceremony symbolised more than just a name change -- it reflected the institution's evolution into a dynamic hub for next-generation management education aligned with the rapidly changing global landscape.

The prestigious occasion was graced by Chief Guest Shri Shekhar Channe,

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State Information Commissioner, Maharashtra & Retired IAS Officer, Maharashtra Cadre. The Guests of Honour included Shri Yugal Sikri from TA Associates, Private Equity Firm, and Shri Ketan Sheth Chairman, IIID Mumbai Chapter.

The ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of Dr. HarishChandra S. Mishra Ji, Founder Chairman & Trustee, AGI; Shri Ashish Mishra, Trustee, AGI; Shri Aditya Mishra , Trustee, AGI; Prof Dr Rajan Saxena, Strategic Advisor, AGI; Dr. Balkrishna Parab, Director, AIMSR & Dean of Management Studies, AGI; Dr. Dr. Suvrashis Sarkar, Director, ASBM; and Ar. jimmy bhiwandiwalla, Principal, ACA.

As AIMTR steps into this bold new era, the institution continues its commitment towards shaping leaders equipped for the future of business, technology, and research.

For more information, visit: https://www.aimsr.edu.in/

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