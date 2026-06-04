Business News | A New Ray of Academic Excellence for Pune with the Launch of Delhi Public School Pune East

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: Education today is no longer only about preparing children for examinations. It is about preparing them for life, leadership, relationships, innovation, and an ever changing world. With this vision at its core, Delhi Public School Pune East is set to begin a new educational journey in Pune's rapidly growing eastern corridor.

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After the immense trust and encouragement received from families at Delhi Public School branches across the country, along with the remarkable growth and development witnessed in students over the years, the DPS family is now expanding its commitment to meaningful education with the launch of Delhi Public School Pune East at Ubale Nagar, Wagholi, Pune.

Expression of Interest for Nursery to Grade VI admissions will start from 1st July 2026 for the upcoming academic session. The school plans to progressively expand and offer classes up to Grade XII in the coming years.

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With a rich legacy spanning over 75 years, the Delhi Public School network has earned a strong reputation as one of India's most respected CBSE educational institutions. Its unwavering commitment to academic excellence, progressive education, innovation, and holistic child development continues to shape generations of learners across India and abroad.

Today, the DPS family carries a truly transcontinental presence, not simply as a network of schools, but as a thriving educational ecosystem built on shared values, strong systems, meaningful relationships, and a collective commitment towards nurturing responsible and future ready global citizens.

Under the aegis of the DPS Society, New Delhi, DPS Pune East is being envisioned as a unique learning space for Pune, a school where children are encouraged to become self directed learners who understand themselves, think critically, collaborate meaningfully, and grow with confidence and character.

The institution's philosophy is deeply rooted in the belief that true success lies in the balance of competence and character. The school aims to nurture students across five key dimensions including social, emotional, cognitive, spiritual, and physical development, helping them become grounded, resilient, compassionate, and life ready individuals deeply connected to Indian culture and values.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Siddharth Rajgarhia, Chief Learner and Director, said, "Every child carries immense potential within. Our role as educators is not merely to complete a syllabus, but to help children develop the mindset, habits, confidence, compassion, and resilience required to lead meaningful lives. At DPS Pune East, we aspire to create a learning culture where children are encouraged to question, reflect, innovate, collaborate, and discover their true potential. We want students to leave school not only academically strong, but truly prepared for life." The school leadership team is led by Promoter and Chairman Mr. Gautam Rajgarhia and Chief Learner and Director Mr. Siddharth Rajgarhia.

DPS Pune East will feature AI enabled infrastructure, smart tech classrooms, STEM and subject specific labs, premier performing arts facilities, global cultural exchange opportunities, and extensive indoor and outdoor sports infrastructure including dedicated spaces for basketball, football, cricket, badminton, and pickleball.

The school also places strong emphasis on student safety and well being, where the safety of every child remains a top priority. The campus will include 24x7 CCTV surveillance, GPS enabled transportation systems, and structured child safety protocols.

Located in one of Pune's fastest developing educational and residential corridors, DPS Pune East aims to emerge as a nurturing institution where children do not simply study for marks, but learn to think deeply, act responsibly, communicate confidently, and lead purpose driven lives.

School AddressSurvey No. 1347, Ubale Nagar,

Village Wagholi, Pune - 412207, Maharashtra

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