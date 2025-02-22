PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 22: A-One Steel Group, a key player in South India's steel industry, has earned GreenPro Certification, highlighting its dedication to sustainable steel manufacturing. This recognition underscores the company's focus on energy-efficient production and reduced environmental impact, ensuring high-performance TMT bars that meet stringent quality and sustainability standards.

Also Read | Australia vs England Live Score Updates of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Get AUS vs ENG Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of CT Match.

Operating from an advanced Integrated Steel Plant, A-One Steel Group optimizes energy use and minimizes waste by utilizing virgin iron ore in its manufacturing process. The company's growing distribution network spans Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala, ensuring a reliable supply of eco-friendly TMT bars for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

Sustainable and High-Performance TMT Bars- A-One Steel Group's GreenPro-certified TMT bars support environmentally responsible construction while offering durability and strength. The company's product portfolio includes:

Also Read | Israel Confirms Death of Shiri Bibas in Hamas Captivity After 16 Months of Uncertainty.

* Fe500D - Designed for residential and commercial structures with superior ductility.

* Fe500D CRS - Corrosion-resistant variant for humid and coastal conditions.

* Fe550 - High-tensile strength bars for large-scale infrastructure.

* Fe550D - Ideal for earthquake-resistant construction.

* Fe550D CRS - Corrosion-resistant solution for long-term structural integrity.

Expanding Product Range and Distribution- Beyond TMT bars, A-One Steel Group manufactures high-quality pipes and tubes for structural and industrial applications. Built to withstand environmental challenges, these products cater to diverse construction needs, including water distribution and framework development.

About A-One Steel Group

A-One Steel Group is a leading manufacturer of TMT bars, pipes, and tubes committed to innovation and sustainability. With a strong presence in South India, the company provides energy-efficient and durable steel solutions for modern infrastructure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)