New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/PNN): Having an online presence is a must for any modern nonprofit organization. Deploying digital marketing tactics and messaging across social media channels, email campaigns, and an impactful website can help you spread awareness and raise critical funds. But, without an online fundraising tool, you won't be able to capture these donations.

Donorbox is the perfect compliment to your online fundraising efforts, offering not only a top-of-the-line giving form but also several innovative features. With Donorbox as part of your strategy, you will have the tools you need to take your fundraising to the next level.

Why Donorbox?

Since its launch in 2014, Donorbox has been on a mission to help nonprofits in their efforts in social impact. Donorbox has supported more than 50,000 organizations across 96 counties in their efforts to make a difference, raising more than USD 1 billion in donations.

That's because Donorbox truly cares about the organizations they serve. They want to see nonprofits succeed, and every product and resource they offer is created specifically to ensure nonprofits around the world can fulfill their missions and change the lives of others.

This innovative approach has enabled Donorbox to release the best-of-the-best when it comes to online fundraising tools. Their giving form, which can be built on a Donorbox-hosted website or embedded into your own, is easy to use for both nonprofits and their donors. The form is completely customizable, from branding and design to features such as ask amounts, recurring gifts, tribute gift options, and more. You'll also receive a unique QR code with each campaign, making it simple to share your giving form in print pieces and appeals, combining your offline and online fundraising efforts.

To make online giving even better for donors, Donorbox has introduced UltraSwift™ Pay (https://donorbox.org/nonprofit-blog/donorbox-ultraswift-pay). This allows donors to give up to four times faster through the use of digital wallet payments. With Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Mercado Pago, or Venmo, donors are less likely to drop out of the giving process, as they don't have to enter any personal information and can give in just a few clicks.

Beyond this best-in-class giving form, Donorbox offers many additional ways nonprofits can increase their revenue. Their goal is to provide a robust platform that you can pair with your fundraising strategy to get a boost in donations.

Peer-to-peer campaigns make it possible for organizations to broaden their reach and acquire new donors by empowering top supporters to create their own fundraising pages that they share with their families and friends.

With crowdfunding campaigns, nonprofits can raise funds quickly for a specific goal or urgent need with the help of social proof. Goal meters and donor walls show how others are helping the cause, and in-system email updates make it easy to keep in touch with supporters and encourage additional gifts.

Text-to-Give (https://donorbox.org/nonprofit-blog/text-to-give-fundraising-guide) can make a big difference in giving during events, religious services, and news broadcasts. All supporters have to do is send a quick text, and your giving form is sent straight to their phone. No need to type in a URL! Plus, it's easy to give again with a single text.

Use Events to quickly set up an online ticketing form that does the hard work for you, including calculating and displaying tax-deductible amounts for each ticket level! You can also ask for additional donations or info, set deadlines for your ticket sales, and more.

And Memberships makes it simple to set up your membership program. With features like unlimited membership tiers and automatic payment alerts before membership fees are charged, Donorbox takes the stress out of running a membership program.

Donorbox also integrates with hundreds of other applications and platforms, ensuring that you can seamlessly manage your online giving across all of the tools you use. From customer relationship management (CRM) systems like Salesforce and Blackbaud RE NXT to email tools like MailChimp and ActiveCampaign to web platforms like WordPress and Wix, and beyond, the list is seemingly endless!

Donorbox Supports Indian Organizations

Among the thousands of organizations Donorbox serves around the world, several nonprofits in India have partnered with Donorbox to power their online fundraising efforts.

Khalsa Aid, the brainchild of Ravinder Singh, has raised over $6.4 million through its several years as a Donorbox organization. They use these funds to bring disaster and emergency relief to families in India and beyond.

With Donorbox's recurring donation feature, Khalsa Aid has grown their long-term project, Focus Punjab, by leaps and bounds. This has enabled them to spread their humanitarian efforts across 36 different countries, most recently bringing aid to those devastated by flash floods in Pakistan.

Students for India (formerly Mask for India) puts Donorbox's Peer-to-Peer feature to work with the help of volunteer fundraisers. Founded by college students, Peer-to-Peer makes it possible for them to raise donations without the use of expensive events and capital campaigns.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Students for India raised funds to procure supplies and food for vulnerable individuals. Currently, they are partnering with Karm Marg NGO and Pinkdays Pads in the SPAD project, which supplies sanitary pads and financial assistance to women living in rural India.

Getting Started with Donorbox

It's quick and easy to get started with Donorbox (https://donorbox.org/orgs/new). Within just a few minutes, you can have your first online fundraising campaign up and running!

There are no sign-up costs, subscription fees, or contracts with Donorbox, just the industry's lowest platform fee of 1.5 per cent, plus standard credit card processing fees. Even better? You can ask your donors to cover these fees for you.

The onboarding process is simple, and Donorbox offers video tutorials as well as a weekly live demo to help you get started. Plus, they have a stellar support team available at any time to answer your questions and solve any challenges.

Partnering with platforms like Donorbox gives you the powerful tools you need to raise more funds online. Launch your own state-of-the-art online giving form today to boost your donations and further your mission!

Website - Donorbox (https://donorbox.org/)

