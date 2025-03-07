NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Bharat Co-operative Bank Mumbai Ltd., has entered into a tie up with M/s. Shriram Life Insurance Co. Ltd., for its Life Insurance Products in an event held at The Westin Mumbai Garden City on 01/03/2025. Chairman of Bharat Bank Suryakant Jaya Suvarna inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The event was held in the presence of Managing Director & CEO of Bharat Bank - Vidyanand S. Karkera, Jt. Managing Director - Dinesh B Salian, General Manager - Vishwanath G. Suvarna and from Shriram Life Insurance Co. Ltd., COO - Atul Sharma, Head of Strategy - Devendra Mane, Zonal head of South and East - Ram Kumar, Zonal head of North and west - Kankan Banerjee, Head of Account Management (Client Management) Team - Harminder Singh Jaggi.

This tie up is in addition to the existing partnership the bank has with LIC of India, HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. & Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Ltd. and Pramerica Life Insurance Ltd. for Life Insurance Products and with The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. & Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd., for Non-Life insurance Products.

In recent weeks, a wave of misinformation regarding Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) Ltd. has been circulated which erroneously misrepresented bank's financial operations and regulatory standing. These reports have caused confusion and concern among the bank's customers and stakeholders. However, the bank has strongly refuted these claims, clarifying that the said information is entirely false and baseless.

In addition to this an apology and clarification was received from the miscreants who had spread misleading information about the bank. They acknowledged the error in their reporting and assured that the misleading information were not based on facts. The clarification emphasized that Bharat Co-operative Bank is not under any investigation nor has it received any such notice towards restricting its ability to accept deposits, lend loans or to provide any other services.

Bharat Bank stands as a pillar of strength in India's cooperative banking landscape. The Bank, is one of the most prominent players in India's cooperative banking sector, has been serving its customers with integrity for decades. With a robust business mix exceeding Rs. 18,000 crore, it is one of the top 10 cooperative banks out of more than 1,400 such institutions across the country. Its impressive portfolio spans Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat, with the bank operating 101 branches and 3 extension counters. Its geographical presence and comprehensive service offerings have enabled Bharat Bank to build a loyal customer base and solidify its position as a trusted financial institution.

The bank's commitment to customer service has earned it accolades from major banking associations at state & national level. Over the years, Bharat Co-operative Bank has been honoured with 70+ awards, acknowledging its excellence in areas such as customer satisfaction, innovation, operational efficiency etc. These awards further reinforce the bank's reputation as one of the most customer-friendly financial institutions in the country.

Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) Ltd. remains one of the most respected names in the cooperative banking sector, maintaining a clear focus on customer service and financial stability. The recent misinformation about the bank has been swiftly addressed, and the institution continues to operate without disruption. With its strong leadership, robust financial standing, and a legacy of over multiple years of service, Bharat Co-operative Bank continues to uphold its reputation as a reliable, customer-friendly, and forward-looking banking institution.

In conclusion Management & Board of Directors assured the customers and stakeholders that their bank is operating with full regulatory compliance and remains one of India's most trustworthy, safe & secure cooperative banks.

