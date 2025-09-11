PNN

New Delhi [India], September 11: The much-awaited trailer of Vijeyta has been unveiled, offering a stirring first look at a powerful real-life saga of resilience and triumph. Directed by Rajiv S Ruia and produced by Dr. Rajesh K Agarwal under the banner of RKG Movies, the film is already making waves for its emotional depth and cinematic scale.

The trailer opens with raw visuals of a young man toiling in a modest setting, symbolising his humble beginnings. It then shifts gears with flashes of betrayal, rivalry, and looming threats from the underworld, underscoring the intensity of the protagonist's struggles. The crescendo arrives with a shot of the central character standing tall before a roaring crowd, perfectly encapsulating the film's tagline: "Zero to Hero: A Real-Life Journey."

Ravi Bhatia headlines the film in a gritty lead role, supported by Gyan Prakash, Bharti Awasthi, Diksha Thakur, GodaanKumar, Pretty Aggarwal and others. The screenplay, penned by acclaimed lyricist and storyteller Sandeep Nath, brings both personal and larger-than-life conflicts to the screen.

The story draws from the inspiring journey of Dr. Rajesh K Agarwal. From working as an assistant to his father in Kolkata's family business to founding Rajesh Baniyan and then RKG International FZC, a global metal recycling giant with operations in 33 countries, Agarwal's life is a testament to perseverance. Today, he is not just a business leader but also a philanthropist championing education, healthcare, and environmental causes.

Calling the film "an emotional and inspirational saga," director Rajiv S. Ruia praised the trailer as a glimpse of what audiences can expect. The striking visual palette--sepia tones for the past, sharp contrasts for conflict, and sweeping shots for triumph--has already drawn praise online. It was launched at the prestigious Abu Dhabi Film Festival and the Cannes International Festival 2025

Slated to release on 19 September 2025, Vijeyta is being hailed as one of the most inspiring films to watch out for this year.

