Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI/Mediawire): The high of looking forward to a paycheck, the newfound sense of responsibility and that giant step towards adulthood makes for a lot of excitement when you land your first job.

You're absolutely rearing to go, ready to make a difference and looking forward to changing the world. But reality crashes in when you land up at office, only to find that cabins are a distant dream, corner desks are reserved for team favorites and corporate strategy/ presentations take over life as you knew it.

But happiness is finding coworkers who are sailing in the same ship as you, who you will soon call your friend and these special bonds at work is what gets you through the day.

MX Exclusive Series and a Mirchi Play Original - Basement Company brings you a relatable and fun tale - 'Basement Company' that chronicles the lives of first jobbers Raj, Simran and Rahul who are forced into the basement of their office while it undergoes a major transformation to attract more business.

Battling the expectation vs reality scenario - this trio finds themselves as the unlucky three who're being shifted to the basement, having to spend their eight-hour workday with spotty wifi, a leaking ceiling and a workspace that they would've never imagined calling their own.

The show is set in Gurugram, wherein these three badnaseeb buddies are put in the wackiest situations as they try to regain their territory upstairs. While trying to achieve this, they are fighting their respective battles to achieve their dreams which lie beyond the four walls of this company as well as juggling friendships, relationships and their new lives at work.

The five episodic series will stream exclusively on MX Player, binge watch all episodes for FREE starting tomorrow.

