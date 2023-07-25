ATK

New Delhi [India], July 15: Rang Mirage, a prestigious 6000 sqft art gallery, has recently unveiled their exclusive art exhibition, "Master Collection". This highly awaited event showcases an extraordinary array of legendary and masterful artworks by legendary Indian artists. Art enthusiasts and connoisseurs are cordially invited to immerse themselves in the captivating world of art at the Rang Mirage Art Gallery in Sainik Farms, where the exhibition will run until July 15th, 2023.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Accept World-Record GBP259 Million Bid for France Striker From Saudi Arabian Club Al-Hilal.

The "Master Collection" Art Show promises an unforgettable experience, featuring a thoughtfully curated selection of artworks that will undoubtedly leave visitors spellbound. From mesmerizing watercolor paintings to captivating drawings, this month-long exhibition offers a kaleidoscope of textures, colors, and artistic brilliance that will keep attendees captivated from start to finish.

More than 30 distinguished artists will be presenting their creativity in this esteemed art show, including the works of iconic figures such as MF Husain, PareshMaity, SH Raza, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Arpana Kaur, Ganesh Pyne, DhirajChoudhary, O P Sharma, and Raja Ravi Verma, among others. This unique collection brings together the finest artistic expressions that have shaped the Indian art landscape.

Also Read | Philippines, China, Taiwan Brace for Super Typhoon Doksuri.

"We take immense pleasure in presenting the 'Master Collection' Art Show, a remarkable gathering of exceptional talent and artistic vision," said Adhvika Agarwal, Co-Founder of Rang Mirage. "This exhibition celebrates the mastery of renowned artists whose works have left an indelible mark on the art world. It is an honor to provide art enthusiasts with the opportunity to witness these masterpieces up close and appreciate their profound beauty" added Shambhu Nath Goswami, Co-Founder, Rang Mirage.

Fact Sheet:

Date: 15th July to 15th August 2023

Time: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Address: Sainik Farms, New Delhi

Artists on display: M F Husain, Paresh Maity, Manu Parekh, JogenChoudhary, S D Shrotriya, Satish Gujral, Biman B Das Bihari, Sanjay Bhattacharya, F N Soza, Sakti Burman, Dhiraj Choudhary, Chandan Sen Gupta, Kartick Chandra Pyne, Prokash Karmakar, S H Raza, Manoj Mitra, Sujit Bera, Manas Ranjan Jena, S K Pandita, Ramesh Gorjala, Om Prakash Sharma, Siddharth, N S Rana, Ramesh Gorjala, Amit Bhar, Vijender Sharma, Biman Bihari Das, Niladri Paul, Purnendu Mondal, and more.

Rang Mirage is a premier art gallery dedicated to promoting and showcasing exceptional works of art. With a commitment to nurturing artistic talent and fostering a vibrant art community, Rang Mirage provides a platform for artists to exhibit their creativity and engage with art enthusiasts and collectors.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)