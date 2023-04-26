Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bringing together Sodexo's brand promise and culinary expertise in a progressive initiative towards promoting sustainable eating practices, Sodexo India, Stop Hunger and Sulabh International Centre for Action Sociology (SICAS) introduce 'A Twist of Tradition', a cookbook that embodies our mission to improve the quality of life of those we serve and contribute to the development of the communities we operate in. This culinary gem was unveiled at the hands of Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of Board of Director & CEO, Sodexo Group along with Anna Notarianni, Group Chief Impact Officer at Sodexo in the presence of our NGO partners, women beneficiaries, and Sodexo employees.

The book embodies an innovative collection of plant-based recipes that are the epitome of sustainability and women's empowerment. Through collaborative efforts, numerous women from the villages of Sangamner and Ahmednagar, Maharashtra have been trained in farming techniques and encouraged to grow their own crops, feed their families and be financially independent thus empowering them with a sustainable livelihood.

Reducing hunger and malnutrition in India, augmenting women empowerment and creating balanced and nutrition packed meals is the goal of Sodexo India, Stop Hunger and Sulabh International via this cookbook which uses the power of millets in recipes churned by Sodexo chefs for different consumer environments.

"The Twist of Tradition shares a glimpse into the lives of these enterprising and determined women farmers through their indigenous recipes made from native ingredients which our culinary team has presented with a creative twist to appease modern palates," said Ashwin Bhosale, Director - HSE and CSR at Sodexo India.

Speaking about its significance, Nitin Trikha, Director - Education Services and Food Platform at Sodexo India remarked, "The book is just beginning its journey to inspire future generations to adopt healthy eating as a norm. We hope this gastronomic trail fulfills its objective as it makes its way through various Sodexo kitchens and restaurants and opens its treasure trove of innovative recipes that translate into much-loved integral parts of nutritious daily diets. These recipes will soon be integrated into our onsite menu in different environments ranging from schools, universities to corporate offices and more."

To relish these healthy, delicious recipes and share the #loveoffood with your loved ones, Click here

Stop Hunger is Sodexo's unique philanthropic cause. Its mission is to unite communities with initiatives, people and resources to drive sustainable change in the fight against hunger. Initiated in 1996 by employees in the United States, Stop Hunger now operates in 60 countries, working hand in hand with 300 NGOs.

www.stop-hunger.org.

Sodexo India is fuelled with the brand purpose of creating a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. We provide a bouquet of 100+ service offerings to varied clientele - corporates, healthcare organizations, manufacturing locations, educational institutes and in remote environments. Our solutions range across food & catering, facilities management, technical services, workplace experience, energy management, and benefits & rewards services. Sodexo India is powered by a team of 48,000 employees who cater to 500+ clients at 1,100 sites daily. We harbour an inclusive, diverse, fair, equal, and positive work environment to improve the quality of life of those we serve, everyday.

For details, visit in.sodexo.com/home.html.

