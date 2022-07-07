A unique rally was organized by Eternal Builders to celebrate the birthday of Hyderabad's Ex-Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI/PNN): Over 4,000 people attended a one-of-a-kind rally to commemorate the 49th birthday of Dr Bonthu Rammohan, the first mayor of Hyderabad after the formation of Telangana state. Eternal Builders, Hyderabad's leading real estate firm, organised the rally.

On this occasion, volunteers from Eternal Builders fed over 2,000 footpath dwellers and labourers in Hyderabad sumptuous meals to commemorate Bonthu Rammohan's birthday.

Rammohan, a member of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party, was the first mayor of Hyderabad following the formation of the separate Telangana state. He became Mayor in February 2016 to February 2021.

"I am privileged and honoured by the love shown by the people of Hyderabad on my birthday," Rammohan said. I owe a lot to the Eternal Builders for organising such a wonderful event. "I am especially pleased because over 2,000 poor people were fed sumptuous meals."

Rammohan was among the important TRS party leaders who actively participated in the Telangana statehood agitation at the start of his political career, shortly after the formation of the TRS party in 2002. He was an active member of the TRS party, overseeing arrangements with other TRS leaders during the Telangana movement.

Over 4,000 people from various walks of life attend Bonthu Rammohan's birthday rally. The rally began at the Sainikpuri Jyothi Rao pule statue via ECIL, Mallapur, Habsiguda, Uppal to Yadagiri Gutta, Hyderabad.

"Bonthu Rammohan is not just a politician, but a social reformer, environmentalist, and human rights activist," said Hari Kishan Boorugu, founder of Eternal Builders in Hyderabad. He has done extensive community service in and around Hyderabad; We are honoured to commemorate his 49th birthday with a one-of-a-kind rally in Hyderabad and to feed over 2,000 poor people."

Eternal Group (Eternal Builders) is a leading real estate developer in residential and commercial buildings in Hyderabad. It was founded by Hari Kishan Boorugu in 2000 to provide customer satisfaction and quality work. The group has completed a slew of residential and commercial projects in Hyderabad and some of the residential and commercial projects in the upmarket areas in Hyderabad.

