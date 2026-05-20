Business News | A Voices Unheard Film Champions Global Impact Cinema at the 34th Raindance Film Festival

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 20: Featuring Trupti Bhoir's "Paro - The Untold Story of Bride Slavery" (Official Selection - UK Premiere) and Ruhi (Rohini) Hak's "Got Cancer! - Survivor's Journey" (Special Screening x2).

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A Voices Unheard Film announces its official presence at the prestigious Raindance Film Festival with a powerful slate of socially driven collaborative films amplifying urgent human stories through impact-led cinematic storytelling. This year's showcase features two significant works reflecting the banner's mission to support transformative cinema that drives awareness, advocacy, and global change while expanding international collaborations and distribution pathways for impact storytelling. The team extends gratitude to Raindance Film Festival and founder Elliot Grove for continuing to champion independent cinema focused on critical global issues and unheard voices.

Paro - The Untold Story of Bride Slavery (Official Selection - Competition / UK Premiere), Based on true stories produced by Trupti Bhoir Filmss (India) and Sandesh Sharda Productions Pvt Ltd. (USA), marks major international recognition for a film rooted in over three years of extensive field research conducted by Trupti Bhoir under dangerous conditions, exposing the hidden reality of bride slavery.

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Marathi actress and two-time Oscar-listed producer Trupti Bhoir (Agadbam, Touring Talkies), founder of Trupti Bhoir Filmss and Shelter Foundation, delivers a transformative performance as a woman forced into marriage and exploitation. Taha Shah Badussha of Heeramandi fame brings emotional authenticity to the narrative. Directed by Gajendra Ahire, the film features editing by Ballu Saluja and music by Satish Chakravarthy. Executive Producers Ruhi (Rohini) Hak (A Voices Unheard Film-HOPEBLIT/GWEN) and Priya Samant helm the film's global awareness and social impact initiatives.

Trupti Bhoir shared:

"My film is a testament to the real stories I witnessed during my travels with my founded NGO, Shelter Foundation, across multiple villages, where I met these women face-to-face, understood their struggles, and felt their pain. This is a global issue unfolding across the world."

Ruhi (Rohini) Hak expressed gratitude to the producers for their trust in her to help raise global awareness for the film. She is also facilitating the film's first international theatrical distribution offer in a major region through her banner's relationship with Apple TungFong- Founder & CEO of eoFlix & CineLot.

A Voices Unheard Film (HOPEBLIT/GWEN) also presents Got Cancer! - Survivor's Journey, written, directed, and produced by Ruhi (Rohini) Hak (USA), as a Raindance Special Screening marking its European premiere with two festival screenings.

The film raises awareness for children affected by cancer while highlighting the resilience of young survivors. Created entirely through voluntary collaboration and contribution without charge, Executive Producers Vijay & Preeti Patil supported the mission, while editor Kartikye Gupta and music director Aalap Dipesh Desai worked pro bono to bring Ruhi's vision to life through a blend of animation, sound, and live action. Led by Line Producer Dhawal Pokle and cinematographer Aashay Wagh, the production and HOPEBLIT teams remained fully impact-focused throughout the journey between multiple cities. Dedicated to the brave children supported by CanKids KidsCan India, the film combines animation, stop motion, and live-action documentary storytelling to portray childhood cancer survivorship with emotional honesty and creative depth. At its core, it amplifies young survivors redefining healing through strength and self-belief: "I AM - The Hero of my own story."

Ruhi (Rohini) Hak shared:

"My banner A Voices Unheard Film (Los Angeles) under HOPEBLIT (GWEN) represents a commitment to social impact cinema that elevates unheard voices globally through storytelling that creates real change. We are deeply grateful to the Raindance festival team for honoring these brave children with two special screenings. Our focus has always been to bridge storytelling with measurable social awareness, impact, and global reach"

A Voices Unheard Film continues to champion awareness-driven cinema through global collaborations, strategic festival positioning, international outreach, and expanded distribution pathways for impact-led storytelling. .The organization welcomes new partnerships and impact collaborators where cinema creates meaningful change. These films are not merely cinematic works--they are movements for truth, resilience, and human dignity.

Screening Details- 2X Screening Paro - The Untold Story of Bride SlaveryGot Cancer! - Survivor's Journey

25 June | 8:15 PM | Vue Piccadilly Cinema, Central London26 June | 10:15 AM | Vue Piccadilly Cinema, Central London

Tickets -https://raindance.eventive.org/schedule/paro-the-untold-story-of-bride-slavery-got-cancer-survivors-journey-6a01e6717a4090b8763e2c70

Team Contact - hopeblit@gmail.com

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