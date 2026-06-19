Business News | A10 Networks Acquires TrojAI Inc., Expanding AI Roadmap

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 19: A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) today announced that it has acquired TrojAI, an AI security company focused on helping organizations secure, test and govern AI applications and agentic workflows. The acquisition strengthens A10's ability to deliver sovereign AI security, helping customers control how and where their AI models, data and agents are protected.

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TrojAI delivers two layers of AI security: red teaming that probes models, agents, and applications for vulnerabilities at build time, and real-time threat protection that defends them at runtime. Together, they let organizations deploy generative and agentic AI quickly and with confidence.

"AI is changing both what enterprises build and the attack surface they have to defend, and traditional controls weren't designed for non-deterministic models and autonomous agents," said Dhrupad Trivedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of A10 Networks. "TrojAI is a natural fit for A10, strategically and operationally. Pairing our hardware-based AI firewall with TrojAI's software-based red teaming and runtime protection helps customers adopt AI quickly and confidently, protecting their models, data, and agents without sacrificing the latency or availability they rely on us for, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or hybrid. For customers with strict data-sovereignty requirements, it means embracing AI while keeping their most sensitive assets in environments they control."

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Following the acquisition, A10 expects to integrate TrojAI's capabilities into its evolving security portfolio, letting customers run secured AI wherever their data resides.

"Enterprises and public-sector organizations are adopting AI at an unprecedented pace, and they need to innovate securely while maintaining sovereignty over their AI security infrastructure," said Lee Weiner, Chief Executive Officer of TrojAI. "Together with A10, we can secure and govern the models, agents, and applications becoming core to how organizations operate. I'm proud of what our team has built, and excited to bring these capabilities to A10's customers and channels."

A10 does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on its financial results for fiscal year 2026. It is squarely positioned to help secure AI buildouts and application rollouts in the next 2-5 years.

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About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) delivers secure application and network solutions that protect, optimize, and scale business-critical systems across on-premises, hybrid cloud, and edge environments. Our portfolio enables large enterprises, service providers, and cloud platforms worldwide to deliver performance, reliability, and protection against cyber threats, while preparing their networks for the demands of AI and next-generation applications. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Jose, California, A10 Networks serves over 7,000 global customers.

For more information, visit A10networks.com and follow us at A10Networks.

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding dividends and capital return, demand and market trends, strategy and competitive positioning, financial performance and profitability, supply chain management, and 2026 financial guidance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include any unforeseen need for capital which may require us to divert funds we may have otherwise used for the dividend program or stock repurchase program, which may in turn negatively impact our ability to administer the quarterly dividends or the repurchase of our common stock; a significant decline in global macroeconomic or political conditions that have an adverse impact on our business and financial results; an expansion of adversarial global trade dynamics or other changes to international trade regulations; business interruptions related to our supply chain; our ability to manage our business and expenses if customers cancel or delay orders; execution risks related to closing key deals and improving our execution; the continued market adoption of our products; our ability to successfully anticipate market needs and opportunities; our timely development of new products and features; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; any loss or delay of expected purchases by our largest end-customers; our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position; competitive and execution risks related to cloud-based computing trends; our ability to attract and retain new end-customers and our largest end-consumers; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; changes demanded by our customers in the deployment and payment model for our products; continued growth rates in markets relating to network security; the success of any future acquisitions or investments in complementary companies, products, services or technologies; the ability of our sales team to execute well; our ability to shorten our close cycles; the ability of our channel partners to sell our products; variations in product mix or geographic locations of our sales; risks associated with our presence in international markets; weaknesses or deficiencies in our internal control over financial reporting; our ability to timely file periodic reports required to be filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and other risks that are described in "Risk Factors" in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7th, 2026. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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