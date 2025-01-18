PNN

New Delhi [India], January 18: Imagine a world where every gift you give contributes to a greener planet and uplifts someone's life. Sounds too good to be true? Well, it's not. Let me introduce you to Aadivasi.org, a startup with a heart, that's transforming the way we look at gifting and social impact.

Also Read | Premier League 2024-25: Crystal Palace Sign Teenage Midfielder Romain Esse from Millwall.

Founded by Dr. Bikrant Tiwary, an IIM Calcutta alumnus and a dedicated Rotarian, Aadivasi.org is the world's first online platform where nothing is for sale, yet everything has immense value. Here, you don't buy--you earn beautifully handcrafted tribal art by doing good. Plant trees, sponsor mid-day meals, or support education, and in return, choose from a stunning collection of Kantha stitch sarees, Dhokra art, bamboo lamps, and more.

Imagine a world where every gift you give contributes to a greener planet and uplifts someone's life. Sounds too good to be true? Well, it's not. Let me introduce you to Aadivasi.org, a startup with a heart, that's transforming the way we look at gifting and social impact.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Shoots Wife to Death, Dies by Consuming Acid in Mangaluru.

Founded by Dr. Bikrant Tiwary, an IIM Calcutta alumnus and a dedicated Rotarian, Aadivasi.org is the world's first online platform where nothing is for sale, yet everything has immense value. Here, you don't buy--you earn beautifully handcrafted tribal art by doing good. Plant trees, sponsor mid-day meals, or support education, and in return, choose from a stunning collection of Kantha stitch sarees, Dhokra art, bamboo lamps, and more.

Whether you're looking for a unique Valentine's Day gift, a thoughtful birthday present, or a meaningful corporate gifting idea, Aadivasi.org makes it special and impactful.

The Vision Behind the PlatformThe brainchild of Dr. Tiwary, Aadivasi.org is an extension of his two-decade-long commitment to social causes. After leaving a flourishing corporate career, he joined the development sector, becoming National Head of GiveIndia and later leading an environmental organization where he oversaw the plantation of over 18 million trees.

"Aadivasi.org is more than a platform; it's a way to make giving back a part of life. When people see the beauty of tribal art in their homes or offices, it becomes a constant reminder of their positive impact," says Dr. Tiwary.

Adding to the platform's purpose is Supriya Patil, the co-founder, whose firsthand experience of social issues inspired a key initiative. "Years ago, I visited a small school in rural Uttarakhand with no proper facilities for kids. I felt deeply moved and thought, either I move there to help or find a solution. That moment planted the seed for free schools in remote areas like Jharkhand," says Patil.

Why Aadivasi.org Stands OutAadivasi.org collaborates with over 500 tribal women artisans from 10 states, including Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Tripura. These artisans create exquisite items that preserve India's heritage and craftsmanship.

This initiative doesn't just preserve art forms; it uplifts communities by offering them sustainable livelihoods. And the best part? These handicrafts are not for sale--they're earned through meaningful contributions.

A Growing MovementAadivasi.org's impact goes beyond gifting. The platform has planted thousands of trees, sponsored countless mid-day meals, and is running a free school for 72 tribal kids in a remote Jharkhand village. These efforts are gaining traction among individuals and corporates alike.

Businesses are finding innovative ways to engage employees by celebrating milestones through tree plantations or mid-day meal sponsorships, paired with ESG-rated handicrafts as rewards.

Why You Should Join the MovementIn a world filled with generic gifts, Aadivasi.org offers something extraordinary: gifts that tell a story and make a difference. Imagine giving someone a Kantha stitch saree from West Bengal or a bamboo lamp handcrafted in Assam, knowing it represents a tree planted or a child's meal sponsored.

Next time you're celebrating a special occasion or exploring corporate gifting ideas, think beyond the usual. Think of a greener planet, empowered communities, and a better future.

Visit www.aadivasi.org today and be part of this transformative journey. Because every tree planted and every meal sponsored brings us one step closer to a sustainable world.

This is more than a platform--it's a movement. A movement to give, grow, and celebrate India's incredible culture. Join Aadivasi.org and make every occasion meaningful.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)