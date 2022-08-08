New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI/GPRC): Aarav Solutions announced today its role as System Integrator (SI) partner on Equifax Canada's Global Financial System (GFS) billing platform.

The GFS initiative is part of Equifax's mission to streamline multiple billing processes into one global billing system and replaces Equifax Canada's legacy accounting and invoicing system. The launch highlights Aarav Solutions' position as a worthy SI player on the international stage.

"We will look back on this project and know we played a critical role in modernizing the Canadian billings functionality for a global data, analytics, and technology company that is an essential player in the global economy," said Raj Darji, founder and CEO of Aarav Solutions.

Aarav Solutions began working with Equifax Canada in 2020 to build a fully automated, cloud-based and event-based global billing solution. Eighteen months of collaboration with Equifax's business, technology and marketing teams across five global locations culminated in the GFS deployment in March 2022.

"Supporting the movement of Equifax Canada's legacy billing system into a modern, cloud-enabled tool was truly a rewarding experience," said Darji. "Aarav Solutions prides itself on being an SI partner that champions innovation."

Equifax Canada's senior financial officer AshwinNevatia said he was thrilled to see GFS go live and into production, adding, "Aarav Solutions was the trusted and valued vendor that brought both technical and business implementation to the organization that we needed to launch an enterprise-wide initiative of this scale."

Aarav Solutions is a global product engineering and IT consulting services provider with a clientele drawn from an array of industries, including telecommunications, finance, government, and more. Founded in 2012 by Raj Darji, Aarav Solutions has corporate offices in India, the USA, Canada, and the UK with a presence across Asia, Australia and MEA regions.

Aarav Solutions, by driving horizons with innovation, technology and experience, is indeed showing the world how a self-sustaining independent IT consulting and product engineering organization can succeed. Aarav Solutions is a frontrunner in digital and business transformations led by innovation and customer excellence as a system integrator, products and solutions provider.

The service and product portfolio includes revenue and customer management solutions, Digital Enablement, Cloud Management, Cloud-native technology, and building next-generation AI-enabled products for revenue assurance and fraud management. For more information visit www.aaravsolutions.com

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward.

Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.ca.

