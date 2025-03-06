VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 6: Aarthi Scans & Labs, India's leading integrated diagnostics provider, today announced a significant investment of over Rs100 crore in state-of-the-art Siemens helium-free 1.5T MRI Flow scanners. This strategic acquisition underscores the company's unwavering commitment to democratizing access to cutting-edge diagnostic technology and strengthening its market leadership position.

The landmark order was formalized with the handover of the cheque to Hariharan, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers India. These advanced MRI scanners will be deployed in newly established diagnostic centers across key metropolitan areas, including Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad. Further expansion is planned for Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, solidifying Aarthi Scans & Labs' presence in major healthcare hubs nationwide.

This substantial investment fuels Aarthi Scans & Labs' ambitious growth trajectory in FY 26 and significantly expands its capacity to deliver world-class imaging services. Upon deployment, the company's total MRI scanner count will exceed 85 nationwide, dramatically increasing the availability of high-quality, affordable diagnostics for communities across India.

"This investment represents a pivotal step in our ongoing mission to provide accessible, accurate and affordable diagnostic solutions to all Indians," said Dr Prasanna Vignesh, Executive Director and Radiologist, Aarthi Scans and Labs. "By partnering with Siemens Healthineers, we are equipping our new centers with the latest helium-free MRI technology, ensuring both superior image quality and a sustainable approach to healthcare delivery. We are confident that this expansion will empower clinicians with the critical information they need to provide timely and effective patient care."

The Siemens 1.5T Flow MRI scanners offer cutting-edge imaging capabilities while eliminating the reliance on helium, a finite and increasingly scarce resource. This forward-thinking approach aligns with Aarthi Scans & Labs' commitment to environmentally responsible practices and ensures long-term sustainability of its operations.

"We are delighted to partner with Aarthi Scans & Labs in their mission to enhance diagnostic accessibility across India," said Hariharan, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers India. "This significant order reflects their trust in our innovative technology and reinforces our shared commitment to improving patient outcomes through advanced imaging solutions."

This strategic investment underscores Aarthi Scans & Labs' dedication to innovation, patient-centric care, and its vision of a healthier India. The company continues to invest in the latest technologies and expand its network to provide unparalleled diagnostic services to a wider population.

