PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15: Real Vision Homes Pvt Ltd proudly announces the remarkable achievement of its esteemed Chairman, Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath, who has been honored with the Visionary Leader Icon Award of the Year 2023 by the Advocates Association For Social Responsibility And Awareness (AASRAA). The prestigious award was presented at the 5th National Summit held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on 24th Nov 2023.

Also Read | Stroke After COVID-19 Vaccine: People With Blood Group O Most at Risk of Stroke After Taking Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine, Says Study.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including National Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohith Kumar Singh, Founder Chairman of AASRAA Sulthan Habib Ali, renowned cine actors Ali, and the All India Representatives and State Heads of AASRAA. The Visionary Leader Icon Award was presented to Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath by N Satyanarayana, Chairman of Telangana RERA, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the real estate industry and his commitment to social responsibility and to AASRAA.

Real Vision Homes Pvt Ltd, a leading name in the real estate sector, takes immense pride in Founder Chairman Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath's well-deserved recognition as a visionary leader. The award is a testament to his unwavering dedication, remarkable achievements, and commitment to excellence in both business and social endeavors.

Also Read | The More Fertile You Are, the Sooner You May Die -- Study.

The 5th National Summit of AASRAA served as the perfect platform to acknowledge and honor Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath's significant contributions. During the event, he expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported him on his journey, emphasizing his mission to empower more individuals financially and provide opportunities through his organization Realvision Homes Pvt Ltd.

Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath, a native of Suryapet, Telangana, has played a pivotal role in the success of Real Vision Homes Pvt Ltd. With over two decades of experience in the real estate industry, he has transformed his passion for marketing into unparalleled success, making homeownership a reality for countless individuals. His innovative ideas and ambitious approach have led to the development of luxurious and affordable ventures in and around Telangana.

The Visionary Leader Icon Award is a recognition of Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath's leadership and impact not only in the business world but also in the realm of social responsibility. As the Chairman of Real Vision Homes, he has been instrumental in steering the company to become a trusted and reliable player in the real estate market.

Real Vision Homes Pvt Ltd, established in 2019, has quickly emerged as a dynamic and trustworthy real estate firm with an impeccable reputation for integrity and expertise. Specializing in various projects, the company approaches each endeavor with utmost confidence and proficiency, ensuring timely and successful completion.

Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath, in his role as the State Coordinator of Telangana at AASRAA, is poised to make even greater strides in the organization's mission to protect and empower consumers nationwide. AASRAA, India's largest consumer rights organization, founded in 2010, is dedicated to generating consumer awareness and protecting consumer rights.

The Visionary Leader Icon Award by AASRAA not only recognizes Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath's accomplishments but also signifies AASRAA's commitment to honoring leaders who exemplify excellence in both business and social responsibility. The award reflects the shared values of AASRAA and Real Vision Homes Pvt Ltd in championing consumer rights and promoting ethical business practices.

Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath has also been the Recipient of Times of India - Fastest Growing Real Estate Brands in the Year 2023 and Global ICON Award at G20 Summit at Srilanka.

In conclusion, Dr. Srinivas Naik Dharavath's receipt of the Visionary Leader Icon Award 2023 is a momentous occasion for Real Vision Homes Pvt Ltd, AASRAA, and the entire real estate industry. His visionary leadership, commitment to excellence, and dedication to social responsibility make him a beacon of inspiration for future leaders and a deserving recipient of this prestigious accolade.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)