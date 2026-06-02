Business News | Aayush Wellness Delivers Strong FY26 Performance with Rs 15,548 Lakhs Revenue from Operations, Registering Robust 112% Y-o-Y Growth

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Aayush Wellness Limited (BSE: 539528), an integrated healthcare company, today announced its Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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The company delivered a strong operational performance during FY26, with Revenue from Operations rising sharply to ₹15,548.20 Lakhs, registering a robust 112% Year-on-Year growth. Backed by its expanding healthcare ecosystem and focus on preventive healthcare and wellness solutions, the company remains focused on strengthening its market presence, expanding its product portfolio, and creating long-term value through scalable growth opportunities across the rapidly growing healthcare and wellness sector.

On a consolidated basis, Revenue from Operations increased significantly to ₹15,548.20 Lakhs during FY26 from ₹7,334.60 Lakhs in FY25, registering a strong 112% Year-on-Year growth. Consolidated Total Income for FY26 stood at ₹15,809.20 Lakhs as compared to ₹7,338.60 Lakhs reported in the previous financial year, reflecting a robust 115% Year-on-Year increase.

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The company reported consolidated Net Profit of ₹398.04 Lakhs during FY26 as compared to ₹336.59 Lakhs in FY25, registering a healthy 18.26% Year-on-Year growth, reflecting continued improvement in operational performance and strengthening business fundamentals.

The March 2026 quarter continued to demonstrate healthy operational traction for the company. Revenue from Operations for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹4,840.70 Lakhs, compared to ₹2,235.30 Lakhs reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering a strong 117% Year-on-Year growth. Consolidated Total Income for Q4 FY26 increased to ₹4,905.95 Lakhs from ₹2,236 Lakhs in Q4 FY25, reflecting a robust 119% Year-on-Year increase.

Consolidated Net Profit for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹56.46 Lakhs, compared to ₹109.31 Lakhs reported during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On a sequential basis, Revenue from Operations increased from ₹4,453.12 Lakhs in Q3 FY26 to ₹4,840.70 Lakhs in Q4 FY26, reflecting continued operational momentum and improving market traction across key product categories. Consolidated Total Income also increased from ₹4,518.37 Lakhs in Q3 FY26 to ₹4,905.95 Lakhs during Q4 FY26, registering a healthy 9% Quarter-on-Quarter growth.

During FY26, Aayush Wellness Limited continued to strengthen its positioning as an integrated healthcare and wellness company through expansion across preventive healthcare, nutraceuticals, wellness solutions, and condition-specific healthcare products. The company expanded its wellness portfolio through multiple product launches, including immunity, brain health, sleep, and liver care solutions, while also strengthening its presence across digital health and nutraceutical categories. Recently, the company announced the launch of "Liver Detox Tablets" aimed at addressing the growing demand for preventive wellness and lifestyle disease management solutions.

Going forward, Aayush Wellness Limited intends to continue expanding its presence across preventive healthcare, nutraceuticals, wellness supplements, and digital health ecosystems. The company believes increasing health awareness, rising demand for preventive healthcare products, and the rapid expansion of India's wellness and nutraceutical industry are expected to create significant long-term growth opportunities. Backed by its expanding product portfolio, innovation-led strategy, and focus on scalable healthcare solutions, the company remains focused on strengthening operational scale and creating sustainable long-term value for stakeholders.

"FY26 was a year of strong operational growth and strategic expansion for Aayush Wellness Limited. During the year, we continued to strengthen our presence across preventive healthcare and wellness categories through product innovation, expanding distribution, and consumer-focused healthcare solutions. We remain focused on building a scalable healthcare and wellness ecosystem aligned with evolving consumer health trends and long-term growth opportunities." Said Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited.

About Aayush Wellness Limited:

(ISO 9000 and 22000 certified company) Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE scrip code: 539528], established in 1984, is a pioneering name in health and wellness solutions, dedicated to offering products that merge wellbeing with innovation. We are India's preventive healthcare company committed to offering quality products and services to enhance consumer well-being. Aayush Wellness continues to lead the industry in promoting healthier lifestyle choices through its diverse range of wellness products and services. For more information, please visit www.aayushwellness.com or Call 8655611700 for business inquiries.

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