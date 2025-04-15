VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 15: One of the biggest BSE-listed (539528) Aayush Wellness Limited, a trusted name in the nutraceutical industry, has announced its strategic foray into the diagnostics space as part of its next growth phase, driven by the innovative Genome Testing technology. India's diagnostics industry is projected to reach $25 billion by 2028, with the potential to grow up to $40 billion, while the global diagnostics market is expected to grow to $272.98 billion by 2032.

This expansion and the new Genome Testing technology are expected to diversify the company's business model and tap into India's booming preventive healthcare market, reinforcing its commitment to holistic wellness without limiting it to its current offerings.

Aayush Wellness has been steadily increasing its returns with recent export orders, including a 3 million deal with Singapore-based Cosmos Holdings. This latest development in diagnostics marks a significant pivot. Aayush Wellness aims to build integrated health solutions that combine nutrition, diagnostics, and technology, offering customers a more complete path to well-being.

Founded in 1989 and certified with ISO 9000 and 22000, Aayush Wellness (BSE code: 539528) specialises in advanced health and wellness solutions. As an advanced nutrition company, it has created a name for itself within the health and wellness industry. Its steady expansion into international markets, including Africa and Southeast Asia, product innovation, and a solid domestic footprint make Aayush Wellness an attractive proposition for investors.

With consistent revenue growth and now a foothold in diagnostics with the new-age DNA wellness testing technology, the company is well-positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value, making it a promising player for investors seeking opportunities in the future of integrated healthcare.

