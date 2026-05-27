Business News | Ab Jeetenge Signs Actor Manav Gohil, Strengthens Its Mission to Build Job-Ready Careers and Drive Placements for India's Youth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: In a significant step towards expanding its reach and impact, Ab Jeetenge has signed renowned actor Manav Gohil for its brand endorsement. The association marks a new phase in the platform's journey as it continues to position itself as a strong, result-driven force in India's fast-growing upskilling ecosystem.

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At a time when degrees alone are no longer enough, Ab Jeetenge is focusing on what truly matters: skills, certifications, and real career outcomes. Founded by Mahesh Rajput, the platform has been built with a clear and powerful vision: to help students and working professionals not just learn, but get placed, grow, and succeed in their careers.

Unlike traditional learning platforms, Ab Jeetenge works across all stages of a learner's journey from Class 6 students to corporate professionals. The focus is simple but powerful: build skills early, strengthen them over time, and turn them into real career opportunities.

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What makes Ab Jeetenge stand out is its strong industry-focused approach. The platform offers programs in high-demand fields like Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Microsoft Azure, and the Microsoft ecosystem. These are not just theoretical courses. Every program is designed with practical training, live projects, mock tests, and continuous mentorship, ensuring that learners are fully prepared for real-world roles.

But what truly sets Ab Jeetenge apart is its placement-driven model.

The platform does not stop at training. It focuses on end-to-end career outcomes. Through structured learning, hands-on experience, and globally recognised certifications, Ab Jeetenge has helped many learners move directly into job roles, secure better opportunities, and achieve meaningful career growth. Students are trained based on actual industry requirements, making them confident, job-ready, and competitive in today's market.

For working professionals, Ab Jeetenge has become a powerful tool for career acceleration. Many professionals have used its programs to upgrade their roles, switch careers, and secure promotions, especially in fast-growing tech areas like AI and cloud. In today's rapidly evolving job market, this kind of targeted upskilling is no longer optional - it is essential.

Under the leadership of Mahesh Rajput, Ab Jeetenge has already trained 7000+ learners across 5+ countries, building a strong and growing global presence. His belief has always been clear: learning must lead to real results. This vision is reflected in every course, every certification, and every career outcome delivered by the platform.

Another major strength of Ab Jeetenge is its deep connection with the corporate world. The platform has partnered with leading companies such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Capgemini, Cognizant, Oracle, and Deloitte, training their employees in the latest technologies. These partnerships ensure that learners are always aligned with real industry needs, giving them a clear advantage in the job market.

The association with Manav Gohil adds further strength to the brand's growing identity. It reflects Ab Jeetenge's commitment to reaching a wider audience and spreading awareness about the importance of skill-based education and career readiness.

At its core, Ab Jeetenge is built on one powerful idea: the right skills can change lives. And today, through its strong focus on training, certifications, and placements, it is doing exactly that.

As competition increases and opportunities evolve, Ab Jeetenge is not just helping people learn; it is helping them move from learning to earning, with confidence and clarity.

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