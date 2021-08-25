Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], August 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Expanding its current capacity for manufacturing of low voltage motors, ABB has added a new manufacturing line at its Faridabad plant. The new line will develop energy-efficient motors up to 55kW for customers operating in different industrial segments such as F&B, water & wastewater, cement, metals and mining, HVAC, textiles, rubber and others. ABB's LV motors are compactly designed to minimize space and total cost of ownership. Offering greater flexibility to meet specific customer requirements, ABB's LV motors help in operating critical processes with minimum downtime.

"This expansion further reinforces our commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative. The new line will not only meet the growing demands of domestic market, but also help us boost exports to other significant markets like the Middle East and Africa. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities will continue to manufacture world-class motors that are reliable and energy-efficient," said Sanjeev Arora, President, ABB Motion India.

As roughly 75 per cent of industrial motors are used to run pumps, fans, and compressors, usage of energy-efficient motors play a vital role in reducing energy consumption. ABB is manufacturing Super Premium efficiency motors in India that meet the IE4 standard, which specifies energy losses about 15 per cent lower than those delivered by IE3 motors. These motors are robust, customizable, reliable, and suitable for use in numerous industries and applications, as well as in some of the most demanding conditions.

State-of-the-art facility focused on sustainability

In an endeavor to enable a low carbon society, ABB is continuously working towards achieving RE100 commitment and reduction of carbon footprint at its Faridabad manufacturing unit. In 2020, the unit contributed to 100 per cent CO2 emission reduction (scope 2 emission) through inhouse solar power generation and purchase of energy attribute certificates (I-REC). Various energy efficiency improvement activities are carried out in line with EP100 commitment such as adoption of energy-efficient lighting, high-efficiency IE 3/IE4 motors and enhancement of energy efficiency potential of compressors.

In 2020, ABB had launched a new series of high-output motors for its industrial customers in India with compact design, reducing the overall size of equipment and total cost of ownership. Manufactured at ABB's Bengaluru and Faridabad factories, the made-in-India motors helped in bolstering ABB's presence in the domestic market.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Sis a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

ABB Motion keeps the world turning - while saving energy every day. We innovate and push the boundaries of technology to enable the low-carbon future for customers, industries and societies. With our digitally enabled drives, motors and services our customers and partners achieve better performance, safety and reliability. We offer a combination of domain expertise and technology to deliver the optimum drive and motor solution for a wide range of applications in all industrial segments. Through our global presence, we are always close to serve our customers. Building on over 130 years of cumulative experience in electric powertrains, we learn and improve every day.

