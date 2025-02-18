PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18: ABB India has today unveiled its latest range of flameproof motors as the safest choice in potentially explosive environments. This extended range of low voltage flameproof motors marks a significant advancement in the company's product portfolio for hazardous environments. Engineered to outrun, these motors are specifically designed for use in industries such as Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Pharma, and Food & Beverage, where the presence of hazardous gases make safety and reliability a top priority. Manufactured at ABB's state-of-the-art Bengaluru facility, these motors offer safety, reliability, durability and energy efficiency, while adhering to PESO (Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization) regulatory requirements.

Also Read | Latest BWF Rankings 2025: PV Sindhu Slips to World Number 15 in Women's Rankings; Lakshya Sen Holds Top 10 Spot in Men's Rankings.

* ABB India extends its low voltage flameproof motors range, offering safety, reliability, and efficiency in larger frames.

* Designed for industries with potentially explosive environments such as Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Pharma, and Food & Beverage, the motors comply with PESO certification.

Also Read | Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Karachi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs New Zealand Match at National Bank Stadium.

* These Made-in-India motors are available in IE2, IE3, and IE4 efficiency classes, now offer wide output ranges (37kW - 500kW) and can operate in temperatures from -20°C to +60°C.

With power ratings ranging from 37kW to 500kW, these larger motors are available in frame sizes 280-355 and are certified for use in gas groups IIA, IIB, and IIC. Its advanced flameproof design includes pressure-tested enclosures capable of withstanding high pressure, preventing flame propagation in the event of an internal explosion.

"With this launch of our latest range of LV flameproof motors, industries operating in hazardous environments can now achieve unmatched safety, reliability, and energy efficiency. Engineered to outrun, these Made-in-India motors are designed for the toughest conditions, combining advanced flameproof technology with superior performance. Leaner and cleaner, they enhance operational efficiency while ensuring compliance with global standards," said Sanjeev Arora, President, Motion Business, ABB India.

With this launch, ABB India completes the entire range of flameproof motors with output ranging from 0.18kW - 500kW. With their ability to function at ambient temperatures ranging from -20°C to +60°C, these motors are built for the most demanding industrial environments, offering superior protection and durability.

Energy efficiency and performance at the core

ABB's new flameproof motors are available in IE2, IE3 and IE4 efficiency classes, designed to optimize performance while reducing energy consumption. Considering that most of the equipment have design margin when selecting motors, for major part of their operations the motors are partially loaded. Higher efficiency at around 75% loading ensures optimal energy use, helping the users achieve significant cost savings over the long term. For variable torque applications operating predominately at partial loads, running these motors with variable frequency drives (VFD) saves significant energy.

With lower noise levels due to precision manufacturing processes, these motors deliver smoother, quieter operation, enhancing workplace safety and reducing maintenance requirements.

ABB's flameproof motors are trusted by industries worldwide, with over 500,000 motors in potentially explosive environments supplied globally, reinforcing ABB's leadership in providing safe, efficient, and reliable solutions for hazardous environments.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

ABB Motion, a global leader in motors and drives, is at the core of accelerating a more productive and sustainable future. We innovate and push the boundaries of technology to contribute to energy efficient, decarbonizing and circular solutions for customers, industries and societies. With our digitally enabled drives, motors and services we support our customers and partners to achieve better performance, safety and reliability. To help the world's industries outrun - leaner and cleaner, we deliver motor-driven solutions for a wide range of applications in all industrial segments. Building on over 140 years of domain expertise in electric powertrains, our more than 22,000 employees across 100 countries learn and improve every day. go.abb/motion

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622003/ABB_FLAME_PROOF_MOTOR.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)