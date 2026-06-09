Business News | Abbey Road Institute Mumbai Strengthens Access to Music Production Education with Scholarship and Early Enrollment Support for August Intake

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: Abbey Road Institute Mumbai, the first Abbey Road Institute campus in Asia, has opened applications for its August 2026 intake of the 1-Year Advanced Diploma in Music Production & Sound Engineering, alongside a set of initiatives designed to support students before, during and after their training.

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The August 2026 intake will be supported by the Bay Owl Studios Scholarship for Women, a limited-time early enrolment offer, and a graduation-linked support package for eligible students completing the Advanced Diploma.

The launch of Abbey Road Institute Mumbai last year marked an important moment for specialist music production and engineering education in India. The school brings the global educational approach of Abbey Road Institute to the country, supported by the wider legacy and global reputation of Abbey Road Studios, one of the most recognised and respected recording studios in the world.

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For decades, Abbey Road Studios has held a special place in the global music community, associated with landmark recordings, influential artists, and a studio culture that continues to shape how records are made and understood. Abbey Road Institute was created to extend this spirit of craft, technical excellence and professional studio practice into specialist music education.

Through its Mumbai campus, located inside Bay Owl Studios, this approach to professional studio training is now accessible to India's growing music production talent through an international curriculum with regular hands-on training, weekly workshops, masterclasses and mentorship sessions with established industry professionals.

As part of the ARI Mumbai student experience, students receive at least 80 hours of individual studio time beyond the curriculum, with access to the production suite and tech lab from day one. This is supported by real-world projects, structured internship and professional pathways, and the opportunity to attend the Abbey Road Institute Global Graduation experience in London, including a student-exclusive Abbey Road Studios recording workshop for eligible graduates.

Recent and upcoming student sessions have included Ehsaan Noorani, Dhruv Ghanekar, Alokananda Dasgupta, Karan Kanchan, Tanuj Tiku, Varijashri Venugopal, Richard Spaven, KJ Singh, Japji Singh Valecha, Gulraj Singh, and Sylvia Massy. Students have also had access to specialist workshops and industry exposure through Universal Audio, Sennheiser, Neumann, and a visit to Dolby India Headquarters.

The programme is designed for aspiring music producers, sound engineers, artists and creative professionals who want comprehensive practical training across music production, sound engineering and music business.

The Bay Owl Studios Scholarship for Women is open to aspiring women music producers, engineers, artists and creators applying to the Advanced Diploma in Music Production & Sound Engineering. The initiative has been created to encourage greater participation and representation of women in professional studios, production rooms and technical creative roles, and will cover half the course fees for the awardee.

Applications for the scholarship are open until 15 June 2026.

Students enrolling for the August 2026 intake before 30 June 2026 can also access exclusive early enrolment benefits. These include savings of up to ₹1,52,220/- with upfront payment*, access to an exclusive student-only studio session with Sylvia Massy before the intake begins, and ₹25,000 in Bay Owl Studios credits upon graduation.

In addition to these benefits, every eligible graduate from the 2026 intake can access the Graduate Support Programme (GSP), a graduation-linked support package designed to help students transition into professional practice with continued access, exposure and career-building support. The GSP includes Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) support, Bay Owl Studios time, a guaranteed internship opportunity, a structured graduate launch session

focused on career planning and portfolio review, and support towards attending a student-exclusive recording workshop at Abbey Road Studios in London, along with the opportunity to meet peers from the wider Abbey Road Institute global network at the Abbey Road Institute Global Graduation Ceremony.

Together, the scholarship, early enrolment benefits and Graduate Support Programme position the August 2026 intake as a structured pathway for serious students looking to enter India's entertainment industry as professionals with practical training, professional exposure and continued post-graduation support.

Varun Parikh, Institute Director of Abbey Road Institute Mumbai and founder of Bay Owl Studios, said, "India has no shortage of creative talent, but the pathway into professional music production and sound engineering has often lacked structured, hands-on education, rigorous practical assessment and sustained access to professional studio environments. Abbey Road has meant something very special to the global music community for decades. Bringing Abbey Road Institute to Mumbai is about creating a serious professional pathway for music production and sound engineering in India.

The August intake is especially important because students are not only entering a one-year full-time programme inside a working studio, but also gaining access to meaningful graduation-linked support, which can be far more valuable than a one-time financial incentive. We want students to feel that they're not being left alone after the course ends, but are prepared, supported and connected as they move into professional practice."

Key Information Box

Programme: Year Advanced Diploma in Music Production & Sound Engineering

Intake: August 2026

Duration: One year, full-time

Campus: Bay Owl Studios, Mumbai

Scholarship: Scholarship for Women supported by Bay Owl Studios

Scholarship deadline: 15 June 2026

Early enrollment deadline: 30 June 2026

Early enrollment benefits:

- Save up to ₹1,52,220/-* with upfront payment

- Exclusive student-only studio session with Sylvia Massy before intake begins

- ₹25,000 Bay Owl Studios credits upon graduation

Course Details:

https://shorturl.at/kYNCB?utm_campaign=august_intake_wire&utm_medium=pr_wire&utm_source=Mirabilis

Apply for the August 2026 intake:

https://shorturl.at/4yDmd?utm_campaign=august_intake_wire&utm_medium=pr_wire&utm_source=Mirabilis

Scholarship for Women details:

https://lnk.ua/vqQVKwB91?utm_campaign=august_intake_wire&utm_medium=pr_wire&utm_source=Mirabilis

Graduation Support Package & Other Policies:

https://lnk.ua/6ICdmF62C?utm_campaign=august_intake_wire&utm_medium=pr_wire&utm_source=Mirabils

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