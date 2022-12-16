Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ayushman Bharat Health Account is a digital health identity card launched by the Government of India on September 27, 2021. ABHA health card contains a 14-digit unique identity number and can be accessed from any part of the country. ABHA is a critical feature of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission (ABDM) and is free of cost for all citizens of India.

Bajaj Finserv Health has joined hands with the Government to implement ABHA, designed to provide citizens easy access to healthcare, eliminating the hassle of physically carrying reports to medical professionals. With the help of Bajaj Finserv Health, anyone who registers for this service can access ABHA from any part of the country. ABHA health card digitizes healthcare records, and in an era where everything is stored in the cloud, this service is a game changer. It is used to identify patients easily, access their medical information, and maintain health records.

Also Read | Elon Musk Suspends Twitter Accounts of CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, the Washington Post's Drew Harwell, Others for Covering His 'Exact Real-Time Location'.

In just one year of being introduced, ABHA is slowly but surely changing and evolving the healthcare system in India. The system is secure and allows access only after the authentication and approval of the cardholder. However, consent can be revoked at any time.

It is a frontrunner in revolutionizing the country's health-tech solutions, and Baja Finserv Health is on board this trend to make lives simpler for hundreds of thousands of people across the country.

Also Read | Govinda Naam Mera Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani Bring Their A-Game to This Fun Comic Caper (LatestLY Exclusive).

The existing healthcare system is cumbersome, and any visit to the doctor requires the patient to carry their entire medical history in the form of paperwork. The patient will have to carry their previous prescriptions, diagnostic reports, and other medical information, which is a hassle. Additionally, if someone is travelling and requires a doctor consultation in another city, chances are that they will need more easy access to their medical information.

With the introduction of the ABHA health id card, citizens must simply share their 14-digit authorization code with any medical institution and consent. Post this, a doctor in any part of India will have access to records, providing prompt treatment.

ABHA health card also provides medical solutions to the section of society that need access to proper healthcare facilities. The mission aims to provide quality yet affordable medical services to all citizens. The ABHA health ID lets the patient share medical records and take doctor's appointments, get an effective and efficient diagnosis of illness, zeroing in on a line of treatment, and pre and post-hospitalization. The users can access the Healthcare Professional Registry or the HPR, a complete list of details of all the doctors in the country. They also have access to the Health Facility Registry or HFR, which contains details of all Government and private medical facilities in the country.

The card is useful at all AYUSH facilities, including Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy, and Naturopathy.

Once ABHA health id is fully established, it will help medical professionals identify gaps and areas of improvement. Ayushman Bharat Health Account will build a holistic and comprehensive healthcare system where all citizens can easily access quality yet affordable medical facilities. The doctors and hospitals will save a lot of time as all the information is accessible in one place, while patients will have access to information at all times.

India is on the brink of a technological revolution, and software and servers are getting digitalized. The healthcare industry is a booming sector in the country, and with the help of technological advancements, all citizens will benefit.

The ABHA card number is a 14-digit health id number that identifies the holder as a registered user of India's digital healthcare ecosystem. This health id number is unique and acts as a trustable and strong identity that is accepted by healthcare providers and practitioners all over the country.

The ABHA address is a unique and self-declared username that allows users to share and access medical records digitally. The ABHA address typically looks like 'yourname@consentmanager.' abc@abdm could be an ABHA address, where ABDM is the consent manager that allows the exchange of data with appropriate concern.

The ABHA health card number can be used to easily sign up for an ABHA address, thereby ensuring that the health and medical records are shared only with you. It is recommended to link the ABHA address to the ABHA card number to enable health data sharing.

To evolve, innovation and growth is the only solution. The scope for growth and development is huge in India's healthcare system, and the Ayushman Bharat Health Account launch is a huge step in that direction. With the digitalization of patients' medical records, the Government aims to provide the citizens with the choicest healthcare facilities and improves coordination among the various players in the sector.

All citizens must register for Ayushman Bharat Health Account, as this is the way forward. While comprehensive digitalization is still unlikely for a few years, ABHA is slowly changing the system and eliminating the hassle and effort for the patient and healthcare providers.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)