Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 7: It is an alarming situation for our country when Doctors across prominent hospitals in India have raised concerns about the need for increasing the drug addiction treatment centres as the existing facilities are not enough to combat the rising number of drug abuse cases. In the war against drug abuse, Coimbatore-based Abhasa, is one of India's most sought-after, private, and ultra-luxurious rehabilitation centers.

Abhasa has also launched an exclusive Luxury Ladies rehabilitation center recently in Coimbatore which has seen tremendous success since its launch. Abhasa means 'Constant Exercise' in Sanskrit. The three rehabilitation centers have treated over 1500 patients ranging from substance addiction, alcohol, gaming, mobiles, depression, neuro disorders, and more.

"There is a growing demand for de-addiction centres like ours. It is not only the young or old who are picking up many new addictions such as online gambling and social media but also women who are becoming addicted," said Gayathri Arvind, Founder & Managing Director, Abhasa.

Abasa has recently celebrated its 5th year of operations this year. All three of their centres offers an exclusive spa, massage therapy, music therapy, pet therapy, art therapy & movement therapy, in Coimbatore and in Karjat, Maharashtra.

Though India has 364 government-owned de-addiction centers that operate across India the need for psychiatrists, clinical psychologists & counselors involved in de-addiction treatment is acutely felt.

Gayathri said, "Our commitment to contribute significantly to curbing drug abuse in India remains strong. We are confident in overcoming it despite the challenges and will bear fruit in the future."

About Abhasa

Abhasa was started in 2019 at Coimbatore and opened its third centre exclusively for women in Coimbatore in 2023. The organization follows a holistic approach towards treating its patients who come to Abhasa and leave the centre in 90 days; fully recovered.

The success of Abhasa is due to its holistic way of treating patients. Their holistic treatments, carefully created after six years of intense research, understanding the pain points of patients, and family members, and the limitations of rehab centers across India made them create this program that has been a runaway success.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2294082/Abhasa_Logo.jpg

