Business News | AbhiBus Launches Industry-First Roadside Assistance for Bus Breakdowns on Highways

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana)/ Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 12: AbhiBus (ixigo's bus business), one of India's leading online bus ticketing platforms, today announced the launch of an industry-first Roadside Assistance program designed to support travellers in the event of a bus breakdown during their journey.

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Under this initiative, if a bus booked through AbhiBus experiences a breakdown en route, the platform will arrange a cab within 45 minutes, ensuring passengers can continue their journey with minimal disruption and greater peace of mind. The service will be provided at no additional cost to travellers, with AbhiBus bearing the entire cost of the alternate transport.

Bus travel has witnessed significant growth across India, particularly in Tier II and Tier III markets. While bus operators continue to maintain high service standards, unforeseen mechanical or service-related issues can occasionally occur. With the launch of Roadside Assistance, AbhiBus is extending its responsibility beyond ticket confirmation and stepping in when travellers need support the most.

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By introducing guaranteed cab support within 45 minutes during breakdowns, AbhiBus aims to address one of the biggest anxieties associated with bus travel-being stranded on the highway. The initiative reflects the company's continued focus on building greater reliability, accountability and trust in intercity bus travel across India.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, said, "Consumer empathy is at the heart of everything we do. We go to great lengths to partner with trusted operators and help travellers make informed choices through quality and safety-focused features. At the same time, we recognise that unexpected disruptions like bus breakdowns can be stressful, especially during long or late-night journeys. With Roadside Assistance, we're ensuring that our customers are never left stranded. For us, the travel experience doesn't end at booking- it continues throughout the journey, and we're committed to being there when our customers need us the most."

The company has also launched a new campaign featuring iconic dancer and actor Prabhu Deva to promote its Roadside Assistance service.

Watch the campaign film here: https://youtu.be/jNwJ8HCVXgk

The Roadside Assistance program strengthens AbhiBus' commitment to delivering a seamless and dependable travel experience and complements its broader suite of customer-first offerings. These include Abhi Assured, which provides up to 150% refunds; the Filter New Bus feature, which enables users to choose between newer and older buses before booking; and 360-degree bus photos that allow travellers to view the actual bus interior and exterior before confirming their seats.

About AbhiBus

AbhiBus is a leading online bus-ticketing platform that aggregates ticket inventory from over 6,200 bus operators - including major State Road Transport Corporations (SRTCs), covering more than 6.5 lakh (650,000+) routes across India. The AbhiBus website and apps allow users to check amenities provided by bus operators, compare booking fares, check bus timings in the searched route, live tracking of the bus before arrival, cancellation protection options and other facilities. It is the official ticketing partner for several state road transport corporation bus tickets and IRCTC bus bookings.

AbhiBus is owned and operated by ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited), India's leading OTA for the Next Billion Users. With over 57 crore Annual Active Users in FY26, ixigo offers AI-powered train, flight, bus, and hotel bookings through its platforms - ixigo, ConfirmTkt, and AbhiBus.

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