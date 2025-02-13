PNN

New Delhi [India], February 13: Sangitanjaly Foundation, a non-profit organization established with the mission of promoting Indian classical music and arts. Over the past three decades, the organisations under the aegis of Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, has been instrumental in organizing numerous concerts, workshops, and festivals, featuring some of the most acclaimed artists in the Indian classical music fraternity such as Usatad Munawwar Ali Khan,Pandita Girija Devi, Begum Parwen Sultana, Pt.Shiv Kumar Sharma, Pt.Hari Prasad Chowrasia, Pt,Birju Maharaj,Pt.Rajan Sajan Mishra,M.L.Vasanta Kumari,Nookala Chinna Satyanarayana, Pt.Kumar Bose, Pt.Swapan Choudhuri. Pt.Anindo Chatterjee, Pt.Ajay Chakraborty, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Ken Zuckerman, Ustad Shahid Pervez, Ustad Rashid Khan,Pt.Budhaditya Mukherjee, Pt.Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Pt.Rathikant Mahapatra, Shama Bhate, Sanjukta Panigrahi,Chitra Visweswaran, Shobana and many others. Ustad Zakir Hussain, with his unparalleled mastery over the tabla, has been an integral part of our journey says Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Ace Social Worker and Chairman, Sangitanjaly Foundation.

Also Read | Shahjahanpur Road Accident: 4 Labourers Dead, 16 Injured as Van Overturn in Uttar Pradesh.

He further added that "Ustad Zakir Hussain's passing leaves a huge void in the world of Indian classical music. Sangitanjaly Foundation mourns the loss of a true legend, whose contributions to our cultural heritage will continue to inspire generations to come."

"Sangitanjaly Foundation is deeply saddened by the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, a maestro who embodied the essence of Indian classical music. His legacy will continue to guide us, and we pledge to keep his spirit alive through our endeavors." asserted Abhijeeth.

Also Read | Monalisa Bhosle Death Hoax: Viral Maha Kumbh 2025 Girl Is Alive and Training With Film Director Sanoj Mishra for Her Bollywood Debut in 'The Diary of Manipur' (Watch Video).

Kanaiya Maharaj, a spiritual guru in varanasi also attended the shraddhanjali ceremony at Assi Ghat and remarked that Varanasi is a holy place of India where Art and culture and its sadhana is a Step towards attaining the spiritual goal and every artists performing here will manifest the same. He also expressed that Ustad Zakir Hussain will be remembered by Varanasi people for all times to come for his contribution to Indian Music like Ustad Bismillah Khan.

"Ustad Zakir Hussain's demise is a profound loss to our society, as we bid farewell to a true ambassador of Indian classical music. Sangitanjaly Foundation honors his memory and reaffirms its commitment to preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage."

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Chairman, Sangitanjaly Foundation while paying the tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain at Assi Ghat Varanasi says, "It is an honor to pay tribute to a legend who has inspired generations of musicians and music lovers. Ustad Zakir Hussain's dedication to Indian classical music is a beacon of inspiration for us all."

He further added that Sangitanjaly Foundation was inspired by Ustad Zakir Hussain's foray into Fusion music and creating the famous Band by the name "Shakti" and started ONE WORLD FUSION in the same line and Spirit but featuring different Artists every year such as Mohini Dey, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Vinod Rathod, Jaspinder Narula, Sanjeevani Bhilande,Vinod Rathod, Anwessha and many others.

"His contribution to Indian classical music is immeasurable, and we are honoured to pay tribute to his legacy." Affirmed Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee. Sangitanjaly Foundation remains committed to its mission of preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage. This tribute to Zakir Hussain is a testament to the organization's dedication to honoring the legends of Indian classical music for the days to come.

Varanasi is the place where Ustad Bilmillah khan, an ambassador of Unity and Brotherhood, used to play Shehnai in the Lanes, Bylanes and the Ghats and his music still resonates and keeps the place musically so vibrant & Captivating and offering our tribute to Ustad Zakir hussain here in Assi ghat, Varanasi is the testimony of our rich Civilizational connect, Values and the Ethos, reminded Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, the social Entrepreneur and worker.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)