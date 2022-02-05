New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI/PNN): GroupM, WPP's media investment group, welcomed Abhijit Adhya as Finance Business Transformation Lead, EMEA effective immediately. Abhijit joins GroupM UK from GroupM UAE where he held the role of Regional Head, Business Transformation and PMO, MENA.

Abhijit will focus on "connected growth" strategies for EMEA, thereby playing an instrumental role in ensuring the implementation of synergies in action across geographies. The connected growth initiative is an ambitious mission of GroupM EMEA for the coming years, thereby creating growth through fully capitalizing on market growth with new solutions while retaining people; Delivering the full potential of digital transformation to clients; and becoming the authentic ethical business partner with clients.

Leveraging his background as a Senior Transformation Leader, with solid experience in transformation strategy of large corporations, Project Management, Offshoring, and business application of Ai, Abhijit will focus on connecting the dots across various agencies, projects, and people within EMEA Finance teams.

Abhijit will support the EMEA Finance team in achieving strong commercial outcomes through simplification, growth parameters, and aid transformation to deliver result-based outcomes for stakeholders, which ultimately will optimize every penny spend or investment in the region.

Abhijit said "I am delighted to join GroupM EMEA and enthusiastic to immerse myself into the business. Honestly, it's going to be an uphill task for me as I have not handled such a massive market earlier in my career and that is what excites me the most! I relish this challenge as an opportunity to learn from the best in the industry. At the fag end of the pandemic (hopefully), the landscape of doing business has changed drastically and along with knowledge, one needs to be innovative and forward-thinking which I have seen leaders demonstrate in this organization. I hope to keep up to the faith bestowed on me."

Abhijit Adhya is a Senior Business Leader, with over 22 years of experience, specializing in Business Transformation, Corporate Leadership, PMO, Operations, and Change Management. Abhijit has traveled extensively across the globe working with global organizations like Genpact, JP Morgan, GI Outsourcing, WPP, GroupM (MENA). He has worked on a broad range of domains such as Business Transformations, Program Management, Offshoring, Business Development, Marketing, Operations & Client Services. He is also an Award-Winning Filmmaker, Photographer, Start-up evangelist, Trekker, Adventure Sports, and travel enthusiast.

Abhijit will be based in GroupM's London office.

