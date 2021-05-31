New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Abhishek Sinha, Founder, NotJustLex Education LLP from India has been chosen as one amongst the "Times 40 Under 40", an exclusive platform created by Optimal Media Solutions under the Times Group banner that identifies, encourages and provides recognition to the top 40 brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders and innovators who are under 40 years of age and have been game-changers in true sense.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek mentioned, "It is a great honour to be included in the Times 40 Under 40 List. Recognitions like these are a reminder that I am treading the right path."

Abhishek is a dual-qualified lawyer, with a post-qualification experience of more than 15 years. He was a Partner with the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Team at Khaitan & Co and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Mumbai. He started his career at a leading law firm and later joined the Mumbai office of AZB & Partners. Abhishek has also worked as an 'International Visiting Attorney' at Morrison & Foerster, Tokyo.

Recently, he resigned from his equity partnership at Khaitan & Co and has founded NotJustLex, a platform to train young legal professionals and law students, with the unique approach of participatory learning. NotJustLex's vision is to: (i) provide accessible quality legal learning; and (ii) bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical applicability.

The recipients of the exclusive Times 40 Under 40 recognition belong to various categories like Auto, Retail, Real Estate, Health Care, E-commerce, FMCG, sports, Entertainment and service Industry to name a few. To recognize these bright minds, a survey was conducted and several entities were assessed. Undoubtedly, the winners fared through an exhaustive criterion and made it to the top 40.

Given the current lockdown situation in multiple states, the Times 40 Under 40 event was held virtually to celebrate the most definitive gathering of change-makers and innovators. Renowned Bollywood actor and former Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India, Anupam Kher, was the Guest of honour.

On the occasion, Kher said, "It gives me immense pleasure to have been associated with this platform. It takes a great amount of hard work and determination to become a true leader. Learning about these 40 individuals who have shown exemplary performances and achievements, have truly enriched me. It's good to see that India of tomorrow is growing, prospering and along the journey inspiring others."

Times 40 Under 40 has proved that it is a true celebration of success, upholding achievements and highlighting innovative young people across India. These people have pushed all possible boundaries and continuously sought out ways to make a mark in their respective field of work.

