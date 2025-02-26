BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Absolut Creative Commune, the iconic platform for bold self-expression and genre-defying art, returns for its third edition to celebrate the legacy of Andy Warhol. This edition celebrates the legacy of collaboration between two historical icons - Andy Warhol and Absolut - to reimagine the spirit of artistic freedom and creative expression.

This year, Absolut Creative Commune presents an immersive experience that brings the brand's 'Born Colourless' vision to life through contemporary Indian artistic expressions Curated by Spryk, the showcase brings together the works of Kunel Gaur, Amritpal Singh, Neethi, Ruining Magazines, and Chewd Perfect, each presenting a distinct interpretation of their artistic expression inspired by Warhol's bold, boundary-pushing philosophy.

Set against the historic backdrop of Mumbai's Famous Studios, this year's Absolut Creative Commune will feature an array of interactive art installations, electrifying audiovisual performances by Kiss Nuka, Dynamite Disco Club, Mali, St Cyril, and Myles, and a dynamic showcase of contemporary artistic talent. By embracing Warhol's trailblazing vision, the event serves as a platform for progressive expression where pop culture and artistic freedom collide.

Pulkith Modi, General Manager, Marketing - International Brands, Pernod Ricard India, expressed, "The return of Absolut Creative Commune marks a significant milestone in our journey to nurture India's creative landscape. Warhol's collaboration with Absolut set the foundation for our commitment to artistic expression, and today, we're proud to honour that legacy by bringing together five of India's most dynamic artists. Their interpretations of Warhol's fearless creative spirit, viewed through the lens of 'Born Colourless,' showcases how artistic expression continues to evolve while emphasizing on its core purpose of breaking boundaries."

Through Absolut Creative Commune, the brand upholds its artistic heritage while fostering new creative dialogues. By bringing together visionary artists who celebrate diversity in all its forms, the brand reinforces its commitment to nurturing authentic creative expression.

