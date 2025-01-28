VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 28: Absolute Barbecues, popularly known as AB's, is all set to kick off the year with its highly awaited Desi Mexicana Food Fest, running from January 29th to February 12th. This extraordinary food celebration promises to offer an immersive culinary experience that blends the bold, vibrant flavors of Mexico with a unique Indian twist. Whether you're a seasoned foodie or someone who appreciates great food in a lively atmosphere, the Desi Mexicana Food Fest is an event you don't want to miss.

Starters That Set the Tone

The festival's journey begins with a selection of appetizers that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Guests can enjoy the smoky, melt-in-your-mouth Smoked Cottage Cheese or the perfectly spiced Mexican Chicken Bites, setting the perfect tone for the bold and flavorful experience that follows.

Main Courses at the Fest

For those with adventurous palates, the Desi Mexicana food fest features a remarkable range of main courses. From delicious Merida Bean Curry to the bold and zesty Cilantro Fish Curry, each dish is crafted to perfection, offering something for every taste. Whether you prefer spicy, tangy, or subtly creamy flavors, these main courses are designed to satisfy every craving.

Desserts to End on a Sweet High

A Mexican-inspired food festival wouldn't be complete without a sweet finale. The Desi Mexicana Food Fest offers indulgent options such as Mexican Fried Ice Cream served in a crispy Tortilla Basket, or the comforting sweetness of Baked Flan. These desserts promise to leave a lasting impression, with flavors that will linger long after the final bite.

Live Counters for the Ultimate DIY Experience

One of the standout features of the Desi Mexicana fest is its live-action counters, where diners can get hands-on and create their personalized dishes. From building the perfect Veg Fajita to stacking a custom Quesadilla with a choice of toppings, these interactive stations add an element of fun and excitement for food lovers of all ages.

Custom Drinks to Elevate the Celebration

To complement the festive atmosphere, select Absolute Barbecues outlets will feature a DIY drink station, where guests can craft their own signature cocktails or mocktails. This unique offering gives diners the opportunity to experiment with various flavors, creating drinks that perfectly match their personal style.

Join the Fun

The Desi Mexicana Food Fest is more than just a food festival; it's a celebration of flavor, fun, and togetherness. With its delicious dishes, interactive experiences, and lively atmosphere, it's the ideal place to enjoy, celebrate, and create lasting memories. Join the Fun and experience the magic of Desi Mexicana!

