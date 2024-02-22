PRNewswire

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 22: UAE's Abu Dhabi and China's Shenzhen forged a landmark partnership this month with the signing of a 'Twin City' agreement. Backed by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and Qin Weizhong, Mayor of Shenzhen, the agreement was announced during the inaugural 'Abu Dhabi x Shenzhen Innovation Forum' ('ADSZIF') held in Shenzhen from 25 - 26 January 2024.

Also Read | Google To Start Manufacturing Its Pixel Smartphone Production in India From Q2, Says Report.

"Abu Dhabi has its sights firmly set on being a global pioneer in sustainable and smart urban development. We are committed to leveraging innovation and technology to transform urban living and improve the lives, well-being, and experience of all those connected to the UAE capital and across the Emirate. Leveraging strategic partnerships is key to delivering any ambitious vision and as we approach the Chinese New Year, this is the perfect time to sign a Twin City agreement with one of the most advanced cities in the world, Shenzhen. The inaugural Abu Dhabi x Shenzhen Innovation Forum has been an overwhelming success and marks a new era for UAE-China relations. We are confident that the agreements signed during the forum will ensure our two world-class cities become even more attractive to citizens, visitors, businesses, and investors in the Year of the Dragon and beyond," said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa.

The Twin City agreement commits both parties to share knowledge and collaborate on pioneering smart city projects across multiple areas including infrastructure, city planning, green mobility, transportation, advanced technology, autonomous solutions, sustainability, and urban development.

Also Read | Admission Fraud in Mumbai: Man Poses As School Staffer, Cons Malabar Hill Resident of Rs 30,000 on Promise of Admission for His Son.

"Shenzhen is delighted to sign the Twin City agreement with Abu Dhabi and looks forward to working directly with DMT to exchange ideas and collaborate on smart city strategy. This partnership does not only cement longstanding ties between China and the UAE but also paves the way to working on the type of innovation and advanced technology that will define global cities of the future. We congratulate DMT on the success of the Innovation Forum and commend Abu Dhabi for selecting Shenzhen as its partner on this exciting project to transform city living," Qin Weizhong, Mayor of Shenzhen added.

A collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Shenzhen, ADSZIF hosted senior representatives from DMT, Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) and Chinese officials, as well as senior executives from over 15 organisations. The forum also saw DMT sign strategic agreements with Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Centre Co. Ltd (SUTPC), Huawei, Templewater Hong Kong Limited, and Kowloon Motor Bus Company. DMT representatives also joined a series of Shenzhen site visits including the city's Transport Operations Coordination Centre (TOCC), Intelligent Operation Centre (IOC), and Huawei's research centre.

More information on the agreements signed by DMT in Shenzhen during the event are available online: [DMT Media Centre]

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344468/Abu_Dhabi_X_Shenzhen.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343431/Department_of_Municipality_and_Transport.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343432/Department_of_Municipality_and_Transport_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343433/Department_of_Municipality_and_Transport_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343434/Department_of_Municipality_and_Transport_4.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)